New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Olivia Wilde Florence Pugh landed in Italy on Sunday separately from boyfriend Harry Styles ahead of the “Don’t Worry Darling” movie premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Monday night, where Florence Pugh did not attend a post-screening press conference.

She seemed in high spirits as she touched down at an Italian airport wearing a wild, cream-colored suit that marks her second time in the director’s chair with a new thriller.

Earlier One Direction singerPlaying Jack in the upcoming film, he also donned his best flying ensemble and donned a maroon blazer before boarding a boat to take him to his hotel to await the film’s much-anticipated release.

Pugh, who stars in the upcoming drama, is “limiting her promotional activities at the festival” and won’t be participating in a press conference after the premiere, festival reps confirmed to Variety.

Olivia Wilde Fires Shia LaBeouf From ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ To Keep Florence Pugh ‘Safe’

Representatives for Pugh and the Venice Film Festival did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

It’s unclear whether Wilde and Styles, who have been dating for more than a year after going public with their relationship holding hands at her agent’s wedding in January 2021, will walk the red carpet at the prestigious film event on Monday night.

Olivia Wilde ‘had to cut’ sexy scenes from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ trailer: ‘People get upset’

The low-key couple was not pictured together at the airport. The “Booksmart” director was previously in a long-term relationship Jason SudeikisAfter arriving in Italy he stopped to sign autographs for waiting fans.

Styles showed off his eye for design by wearing a forest green Gucci button-down vest covered in the brand’s signature monogram design in fluorescent pink to match his coat.

He carried a few pieces of leopard print luggage and wore oversized sunglasses along with a face mask.

Pugh will reportedly attend Monday night’s red carpet premiere, but “will not be attending a press conference for the film” that is also scheduled for tomorrow.

‘Don’t Worry Darling: Shia LeBeouf Denies Olivia Wilde’s Claim She Was Fired From ‘I Quit’

It’s unclear why Pugh won’t be available to discuss his role in the film, but Wilde recently discussed the major controversy surrounding the shooting. Shia LaBeoufFirst played the role of Jack.

“His process is not compatible with the ethics I demand in my productions,” she told Variety. “He has a process that in some ways seems to require combative energy and I personally don’t believe that is conducive to the best performances.

“I believe the best way is to create a safe, trusting environment for people to do their best work. Ultimately, it’s my responsibility to protect the production and the actors. That’s my job.”

LaBeouf has reportedly had scheduling conflicts, but a December 2020 lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, alleges physical, mental and emotional abuse. The lawsuit is ongoing and is set for trial in April 2023.

“A lot of things came to light after it happened that really bothered me in terms of his behavior… Especially with a movie like this, I knew I was going to be asking Florence to be in a very vulnerable situation and my priority was to make her feel safe and support her,” Wilde said.

LaBeouf recently addressed the claims that got him fired “Don’t Worry Darling” In an open letter to the director Wilde, and he admitted that he has now been sober for 627 days. FKA Twigs’ lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles on December 11, 2020, three days after he began his sobriety journey.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“I have a little girl, Isabel; she’s five months old and the last half of her smile is starting to develop; it’s amazing. Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are on our way to a healthy family with love & mutual respect,” he wrote. .

“My failures with Komma are basic and real, but they are not the narrative presented. There is a time and place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a delicate situation with respect for her and for the truth. , hence my silence. But your film and my ‘fires’ ‘There will be no court date to deal with the facts of this situation. If lies are repeated in public they become true. So, it does a lot more. It’s difficult for me to dig myself out of the hole I dug myself with my behavior and be able to support my family.”

He said: “I’ve never been fired, Olivia. And the current social landscape, I fully understand the appeal of pushing a story because of the social currency it brings. It’s not true. So I humbly ask. As someone with an eye for making things right, you tell the story to yourself. Will fix it as best as possible. I hope none of this affects you negatively and your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be.”

LaBeouf is in Venice for the premiere of his latest film, “Father Pio,” And recently signed on to star in the new Francis Ford Coppola film “Megalopolis” alongside Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne.