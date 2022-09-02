New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Olivia Wilde She revealed that she “had to cut” the sexy scenes from the “Don’t Worry Darling” trailer.

Wilde, who directed and starred in the film, admitted that shots were removed from the trailer “at the last second” and noted that we live in a “really puritanical society.”

“There’s a lot to take in from the trailer,” Wilde told The Associated Press. “The MPA came down hard on me and the trailer at the last second and I had to cut some shots because I was upset because I thought they took it to another level. But we still live in a really pure society.”

“I think the lack of romance in American film is new,” she added. “Then when it comes to female happiness, that’s something we don’t see very often unless you’re talking about queer cinema. You know, it’s interesting because in a lot of queer films, there’s more opportunity for female characters. Happiness.”

Shia LaBeouf Denies Olivia Wilde’s Claim She Was Fired From ‘Don’t Worry Darling’: ‘I Quit’

Wilde wanted the film to be “provocative”.

“Audiences are not as puritanical as corporations think,” she continued. “Yet people get upset. I mean, people are already upset with me about it. I think that’s a testament to the film. We want to provoke. It’s not the idea that you should be safe.”

The movie, which will be released in theaters on September 23, is already in the news facing controversies.

After casting Shia LaBeouf in the lead role, the actor dropped out of the film Replaced by Harry Styles.

Recently, Wilde said intuitively LaBeouf was actually fired.

LaBeouf responded via email to Variety saying that he did indeed walk away from the movie.

In emails shared with the outlet, LaBeouf wrote to Wilde, “You and I both know the reasons for my departure. I left your film because your cast and I did not have time to rehearse.”

The casting drama didn’t stop there. Reports surfaced that lead actress Florence Pugh was unhappy with Wilde’s budding romantic relationship with Stiles during and after filming.

Pugh has never commented on the rumours.

As for Wilde, she wants people to go see the movie.

“Every filmmaker wants people to see their film,” she told The Associated Press. “That’s what you want people to see. If people are excited about a movie, for whatever reason, what you hope is that it gets them in the door.”

“Whether you’re a 1950s car fan, that’s what brought you to this movie, or you’re going because you’re a fan of our amazing cast, you’re going to see something that I care about. And I hope that people will have the instinct to share that,” added Wilde. “I think what I really hope is that people will watch it again. I think it’s a real second watch film. There are a lot of Easter eggs in there.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.