New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Less than a month away from its premiere, “Don’t Worry Darling” is already raking in the box office. Abundance of Pres.

Florence Pugh stars as Alice, but the layers of controversy surrounding her leading man are only just heating up.

Jack played by Harry Styles, provided first By and endorsed by Shia LaBeouf.

The film’s director, Olivia Wilde, revealed that LaBeouf had to be fired because of his “process” of preparing for a role.

Brad Pitt intervenes in ‘volatile’ on-set moment between Scott Eastwood, Shia LaBeouf

In an interview with VarietyWilde said, “His process is not compatible with the philosophy I demand in my productions. He has a process that seems in some ways to require combative energy, and I personally don’t believe that is compatible with the best. performances.”

Wild continued, “I believe the best way is to create a safe, trusting environment for people to do their best work. Ultimately, it’s my responsibility to protect the production and the actors. That’s my job.”

Shortly after LaBeouf’s firing in 2020, which was first reported by Variety as a scheduling conflict, FKA Twigs Sues LaBeouf For physical, mental and emotional abuse while they were in a relationship, according to The New York Times.

Referring to the allegations, Wilde said, “A lot of things came to light after it happened that really bothered me in terms of his behavior…Especially with a movie like this, I knew I was going to be asking Florence to be in a very vulnerable situation, and my priority was to make her feel safe and feel supported. “

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Wilde wished LaBeouf well, saying, “I really do wish him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice. But for our movie, what we really need is an incredible supporting force.”

In the background of the allegations.. LaBeouf asked for helpEntering a long-term facility.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Wilde, who also stars in the film, is currently dating Styles and their relationship is adoring and Criticism came from fans too.

Fans shared their opinions on the sex scenes between Pugh and Styles, which left the “Little Women” actress very upset. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Pugh said, “When it’s reduced to your sex scenes or seeing the most famous person in the world go down on somebody, that’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry.”