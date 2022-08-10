New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Olivia Wilde claims she was devastated by her ex Jason SudeikisAnd the “Ted Lasso” star allegedly tried to “intimidate” her when she publicly handed over custody documents while speaking on stage at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, in April.

38 year old actress The pair recently filed new documents in family court seeking to keep their two children, Otis and Daisy, in school in Los Angeles after Sudeikis bluntly broke off their co-parenting relationship and a process server handed her the documents while she was promoting her new movie at CinemaCon.

Wilde and Sudeikis, 46, announced their engagement in 2013 after first meeting in 2011. They finished Their nine-year love In November 2020.

“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to intimidate me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me as aggressively as possible,” she said in the documents obtained by her. Daily Mail.

Harry Styles hinted that Olivia Wilde was too cool for him early on in the relationship

“For Jason to embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this way is very much against the best interests of our children.”

Representatives for Sudeikis and Wild did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital for comment.

Wilde and Sudeikis believe the co-parenting schedule makes up for their two busy lifestyles, alternating weeks with their kids for “parental access” they spend individually between New York, Los Angeles and London. Apple is filming the TV show “Ted Lasso”.

When and if Ex-couple With the alleged disagreements over where the children would be permanently raised, Sudeikis seemed to take the conversation to the next level with his April filing.

“Because Jason made it clear that we could not do this in the best interests of our children outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles,” the documents state.

Olivia Wilde opens up about Harry Styles romance: ‘Happier than I’ve ever been’

The motion described how the couple agreed to send their children to school in L.A. because Sudeikis needed to be in London to finish the final season of “Lasso.”

“Recently, Jason decided he wanted to go New York He wanted the kids to be with him next year when he wasn’t working and during this vacation,” she said in the docs. “While I disagreed, the kids haven’t lived in New York in years. , Jason filed these documents.”

Wilde spoke about his new film in front of more than 4,000 film industry professionals on April 26, according to court documents filed in a Manila envelope. “Don’t worry darling,” At a popular event in Sin City.

Sudeikis’ petition to keep the children in New York despite the documents being made public was dismissed Wednesday after a judge ruled the children’s home state to be California. The filing was reportedly signed on August 5.

“Judge Powell and this referee agreed that New York was not the subject child’s home state; instead California was the child’s home state,” legal documents obtained by Page Six said.

“Therefore, for the reasons set forth in the record on July 15, 2022, defendant’s motion to dismiss the custody petitions filed on October 21, 2021 is granted because this Court finds that New York lacks jurisdiction to hear New York custody petitions as New York. The subject matter is not the child’s home state.”

In his initial filing, Sudeikis said Olivia and the children have been living in London since December 2021, when he plans to return to his “permanent home” in Brooklyn while filming “Lasso.” He also wrote that she has plans to “relocate to London with the children when school finishes in 2023”.

He said he was “afraid” she would take the children away from him and always wanted to serve her “in a good manner”.

“I didn’t want the service to be at Olivia’s current partner’s (Harry Styles) house because Otis and Daisy might be there. I didn’t want the service to be at the kids’ school because the parents could be there,” Sudeikis said.