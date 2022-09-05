Olivia Wilde Brings ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ to Venice, Denies ‘Endless Tabloid Gossip’ About Film

(CNN) Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling” took center stage at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

During a press conference for the upcoming thriller, Wilde, who directs the film and appears in a supporting role, was asked about the project’s star, Florence Pugh. Pugh was absent from the press conference due to filming commitments for “Dune: Part Two,” but will attend the premiere screening of “Don’t Worry Darling” at the festival on Monday night.

“Florence is a force,” Wilde said. “We’re so grateful that she was able to make it tonight despite being in production on ‘Dune.’ I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor for even a day, so I’m very grateful to her, Denis Villeneuve (‘ (director of Dune: Part Two) and we’re really excited to be celebrating her work tonight.”

Wilde added, “I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her in our lead role. She’s amazing in the film.”

The director was asked about reports that she and Puig had a falling out.

