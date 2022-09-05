Olivia Wilde Brings ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ to Venice, Denies ‘Endless Tabloid Gossip’ About Film

(CNN)Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling” took center stage at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.
During a press conference for the upcoming thriller, Wilde, who directs the film and appears in a supporting role, was asked about the project’s star, Florence Pugh. Pugh was absent from the press conference due to filming commitments for “Dune: Part Two,” but will attend the premiere screening of “Don’t Worry Darling” at the festival on Monday night.
“Florence is a force,” Wilde said. “We’re so grateful that she was able to make it tonight despite being in production on ‘Dune.’ I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor for even a day, so I’m very grateful to her, Denis Villeneuve (‘ (director of Dune: Part Two) and we’re really excited to be celebrating her work tonight.”
Wilde added, “I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her in our lead role. She’s amazing in the film.”
The director was asked about reports that she and Puig had a falling out.
“For all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the Internet feeds itself,” Wilde said. “I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s nourishing enough.”
A moderator at the press conference redirected the conversation when a reporter asked Wilde a question about actor Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast opposite Pugh in a role that went to singer and actor Harry Styles, saying, “I think that’s the question. Answered.”
LaBeof recently pushed back after complaining that he was let go from the project. According to a report, he quit the film because he felt that the actors were not given enough time to rehearse. Diversity.
“Don’t Worry Darling” also stars Gemma Chan and Chris Pine.
style, who is currently on a world tour, was asked about his future plans to appear on screen. The “As It Was” singer said he takes his life “day by day.”
“Making music is a really personal thing and there are aspects of acting where you’re drawing from experience, but a lot of it is pretending to play someone else,” Styles said. “That’s what I have the most fun with.”
“Don’t Worry Darling” is being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which owns CNN’s parent company. The film premieres Monday night in Venice and will debut in theaters on September 23.