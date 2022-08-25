New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Olivia Rodrigo She took the stage with Billy Joel at his Madison Square Garden concert Wednesday night to sing her hit song “Deja Vu” and Joel’s classic “Uptown Girl.”

Rodrigo’s song “Déjà Vu” featured both Joel and his 1983 song, with her lyrics “I bet Bill Joel/’Cause you played her ‘Uptown girl.” Rodrigo sings the song with Joel playing the piano behind him on the MSG stage.

After performing, Rodrigo took to Instagram to celebrate the moment.

She first posted her sighting in the audience at the show on her Instagram story with the caption, “I sang with Billy Joel today at Madison Square Garden, you’re kidding.”

She also posted a picture of her and Joel on her Instagram story, a video of her singing the iconic Billy Joel line from “Deja Vu” and the caption, “Biggest honor ever still crying thank you Billy!!” She captioned it. !!!!!”

The performance marked Joel’s 82nd performance Madison Square Garden. He began his residency at MSG in 2014.

The “Piano Man” singer posted pictures of the two on stage together on his Instagram.

“Better make it to @thegarden tonight! @oliviarodrigo is Billy Joel’s surprise guest on stage,” he captioned the photo.

Rodrigo’s appearance at MSG comes after her “Sour” Tour, It ended in July.