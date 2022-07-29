New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

No, it’s not “déjà vu” — it’s actually Olivia Rodrigo seeing her ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett on the red carpet at their “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” premiere, just months after winning Grammy Award For a song she wrote about him.

The two stars met publicly on the red carpet for the first time since the pop star released “Sour,” its most notable track, “Driver’s License,” which had many speculating about Bassett.

The reunion comes as a shock Interview Bassett told GQ late last year that even after he tried to talk to Rodrigo after his smash-hit single, she wouldn’t talk to him.

With two young stars on a hit, the silent treatment could realistically go on forever Disney+ show together

Popstar Olivia Rodrigo visits White House and promotes Covid-19 youth vaccination at press briefing

Rodrigo took to his Instagram to share photos from the red carpet, including a group photo with Bassett. She wrote, “Love all these people so much. Getting to know and work with them has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

Bassett She liked the post.

He posted the same group photo on his social media with the caption, “A magical night celebrating such amazing people.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement for the duo’s reunion.

One wrote under Rodrigo’s post, “Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo everyone screaaammmmmmm.”

Another chimed in, “UMMMM Joshua on Olivia’s feed RN.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“High School Musical“Now the TV show is over on Disney+.