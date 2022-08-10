New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling is speaking out about the death of the late “Grease” star, releasing a statement on Newton-John’s official social media accounts on Wednesday.

Easterling wrote about the love they shared and how it always came easily to them.

“The love we have for one another is beyond our understanding. Every day we express our gratitude for this love, which is so deep, so real, so natural. We don’t have to ‘work’ at it,” Easterling wrote. “We stand in awe of this great mystery and accept the experience of our love past, present and forever.”

He shared with fans about John’s caring nature and how she was able to lift people up through her music and how she was able to find “spirit, humor and the willpower to move things into the light” even in her toughest moments.

“At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her songs, words, tactile mediums,” he explains. “She is the bravest woman I know. Her bandwidth of genuine concern for people, nature and all living things almost eclipses what is humanly possible.”

Easterling concluded by thanking everyone for the love and support they have shown since her death.