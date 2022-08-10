New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Didi Kahn is talking about her late “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton-John The actress died At the age of 73.

Kahn, 71, is best known for her role as French 1978 SangeetShe spoke to Fox News Digital Tuesday about her friend of more than 40 years and the bond the two share.

“When I first met her, I was in awe of her, at least as a star, this big pop star,” Kahn said of Newton-John. “She inspired me in so many ways.”

The friends and neighbors, who lived in Malibu, really got into their Sandy and Frenchy roles, and Kahn admitted that they “had a crush on John” and “John, he had a big crush on Newton-John.” John Travolta acted with both of them As Danny.

Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73

“I want people to remember her spirit, her beauty, her daughter and her husband and her love for her fans,” Kahn said. “That is her legacy as a giving, loving, beautiful person inside and out.”

Kahn last saw Newton-John in 2018 for the 40th anniversary of “Grease.” She spoke to the late actress for the last time. Fourth of JulyKahn described it as a “wonderful debate”.

Newton-John is waiting for a service dog from a mobility organization. Kahn said that Newton-John was gifted a service dog named Jack in September. According to Kahn, the moniker is unique because Newton-John’s first dog was named Jack.

“She was very excited about it,” Kahn recalled. After the couple winged it, Kahn said, she texted Newton-John, “You know, you’re really in my heart forever. And she wrote back, ‘So are you.'”

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Newton-John remembered by Rob Lowe, Brad Paisley at charity event: ‘True icon’

“I only regret having it Due to pandemic And then, this year, I had some weird things from my booster shot that I couldn’t go out to see her house and be with her,” Kahn lamented. “You know personally.”

Conn shared that Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, created special herbs that “kept her alive and pain-free.” The Olivia Newton-John Foundation is a research-based foundation in plant medicine. Kahn encouraged fans to donate to the foundation instead of sending flowers.

“She was in a lot of pain, but he was able to relieve it These special drinks He was creating for himself,” Kahn said of Newton-John’s husband. “Oh, yes, she said. And he not only gave it to her but also helped friends. And I also called a very dear friend of mine [who] Stage four cancer. The next day, FedEx. That was the tincture for her, and it really helped.”

Kahn echoed the announcement during an appearance on “Good Morning America” ​​on Tuesday, saying the “People” star “can’t walk anymore, and she has full-time care. But her husband, John, and her daughter, Chloe, are there all the time, and they’re so hopelessly devoted.” told me.”

Olivia Newton-John Travolta, Richard Marks and more famous friends: ‘My dear Olivia’

The iconic “Grease” star died peacefully “surrounded by family and friends” on Monday morning “at his ranch in Southern California.” According to an Instagram post Shared by her family.

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of success and hope, sharing her journey with breast cancer for 30 years.”

Kahn’s role in “Grease”. Was a member of the Pink Ladies and appeared in the memorable “Beauty School Dropout” scene.

In her first statement paying tribute to Newton-John, Kahn said: “She signed her letters ‘Love and Light’. And that’s who she is – full of so much love and light and generosity. She wasn’t just a cancer survivor – she called herself a thriver. Called! Her honesty about her disease raised millions for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center. Her beautiful spirit shines in my heart now and always in Melbourne, Australia!”

There is Newton-John Suffering from cancer Many times over the years. She first revealed that she had breast cancer in 1992, and she discussed her battle in her 2019 memoir, “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.” Added a social media post announcing her death.

“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Totie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Jack, Jeremy, Randall and Piers Newton-John; Jude Newton —Stock, Leila Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”

