Olivia Newton-John She died on Monday at the age of 73 and is being remembered as a legendary singer, actress, advocate for cancer research and a devoted mother to her only daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old actress and singer, whose father Newton-John’s ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, shared a touching video tribute to her “lighthouse mama.”

The post features behind-the-scenes footage from the recording of their duet “Window in the Wall.”

“You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart’s place. It has been and continues to be my honor to be your child and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone you touch is a blessing. I love you forever, my life giver, my teacher, My mama,” she captioned the video.

Lattanji recently relocated from the cannabis farm with fiancé James Driskell. Portland, OregonReturn to California in July to live with her mother.

“We have officially moved out of our home in Portland,” she wrote on Facebook. “My man in the truck pulling the uhl. So glad to be back at my mama’s! Here’s to a new chapter!!!”

Lattanji admits that growing up as the daughter of a legendary performer was difficult at times, but the two were fiercely protective of each other.

In a 2016 interview with “60 Minutes,” she said, “I think it’s hard to be the child of a celebrity, and I really understand that.

“There is exclusivity, but there are other things that come along with that.”

Lattanji acted in an MTV singing competition “Rock the Cradle” In 2008, she finished third. During the show, she recalls feeling increasingly isolated.

“I spent time alone in big houses,” she said. “My mother traveled a lot, so I missed a lot as a child.”

But Lattanji still has fond memories, saying in a 2018 op-ed for Woman’s Day that her childhood with her “hero” mother was full of “magical memories.”

“To a lot of people she’s Olivia Newton-John, the star, but to me she’s just my mum and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Lattanzi recalled a conversation in which she struggled with anxiety and addiction, and admitted her mother “felt powerless” to help her.

“We were talking about it and she said to me, ‘I’ve done everything I can. I’ve sent you to every specialist, every person I thought could help,'” Lattanzi wrote.

“I told her, ‘You know, Mom, you’re what I really want.’ She looked at me and finally realized the power she had — her love is the most powerful healing tool in the world.”

She wrote about the “terrification” of her mother’s first diagnosis of cancer and how she became “extremely protective” of the “Janadu” star.

With Newton-John’s recent battle, Lattanzi says her “whole world is falling apart” and she’s angry at her mother, but she’s also inspired by the power of positive thinking. Both tried to protect each other.

“What cancer has done for Mom and me is remind us to take every moment to enjoy each other,” she wrote. “We’ve been together a lot, but not a day goes by when I’m not happy and proud to call her my mum.”

When Lattanji competed against Australia “Dance with the Stars” In 2020, Newton-John became emotional in the audience at one of her daughter’s performances.

“I’m so proud … I’m so proud and my heart is beating so fast, and I’m trying not to cry,” she said, “You’re so beautiful, honey. You’ve done such an amazing job. It’s just beautiful.”

Lattanzi and her mother collaborated on the single “The Window in the Wall” in January 2021, the follow-up to their 2016 hit “You Have to Believe”.

“There’s always something special about singing with my daughter,” Newton-John said in a press release. “Not only does she have a beautiful voice, but she is also an amazing musician with incredible talent as a singer.”

When they were incarcerated together in California The Covid-19 pandemicNewton-John loved the time she reconnected with her daughter.

“I’ve worked my whole life, and I remember being pregnant with Chloe and being home for the first year or two of her life,” Newton-John told People magazine. “So it’s amazing to reconnect with my baby. She’s the reason for that.”

Newton-John “Passed away peacefully this morning at her ranch in Southern California surrounded by family and friends,” her family shared Monday.

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of success and hope, sharing her journey with breast cancer for 30 years.”

The “Hopelessly Devoted to You” songstress is also known for her top hits, including “Physical” and “You’re the One That I Want.” Along with John Travolta In “Greece”.

“Her healing spirit and pioneering experience lives on with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.” The family said.

“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Totie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Jack, Jeremy, Randall and Piers Newton-John; Jude Newton —Stock, Leila Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”

Three days before her death, Lattanji shared a photo of her mother and wrote, “I adore this woman. My mother. My best friend.”

John Travolta shared a heartfelt tribute to her former “Grease” costar on Instagram. “My dear Olivia, you’ve made all of our lives so much better. Your influence is incredible. I love you so much. We’ll see you down the road and we’ll all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Her songs on the American classic, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and The Duets with Travolta“You’re All I Need” and “Summer Nights,” ranked among the year’s top Billboard hits.

The film, which also stars Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway, Diddy Caan and Michael Tucci, was shot on a $6 million budget at Venice High School, John Marshall High School and Huntington Park High in Los Angeles. It grossed over $396 million worldwide.

Newton-John began the project after she had already achieved success as a singer and earned the first of her four Grammy Awards in 1973. Best Female Country Vocalist Trophy for “Let Me Be There”.