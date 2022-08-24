New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Olivia Newton John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi posted a moving quote about the relationship between love and grief as she continues to grieve the loss of her beloved mother.

Sunday, two weeks later “Greece” Star dies aged 73 The 36-year-old musician took to Instagram to share touching words from British author Jamie Anderson.

“Sadness, I’ve learned, is really only love,” read the quote, displayed against a floral background.

“It’s all the love you want to give, but don’t,” it continued.

“All that unspent love collects in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat and the hollow of your chest.”

“Grief is just love with nowhere to go,” concludes the quote. The “Wings and a Gun” singer captioned her post with a red heart emoji.

Newton-John died on August 8 at her home in Santa Ynez, California after a three-decade battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Her husband in a Facebook post John Easterling It was written that the four-time Grammy Award winner died peacefully and was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her death.

Late Music is a symbol She shares one child, Chloe, with her ex-husband Matt Lattanji, 63, who she was married to from 1984 to 1995. Australian native Easterling, 70, married in 2008.

Newton-John battled her disease very publicly and became an outspoken advocate for breast cancer awareness, early detection and research.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction. The “Physical” singer’s cancer went into remission until 2013, when the cancer returned and spread to her shoulder.

In 2018, the actress revealed that she had been diagnosed the previous year with stage four breast cancer that had metastasized to the base of her spine.

On August 9, the day after Newton-John’s death, Lattanji paid tribute to her mother in an emotional Instagram post.

She uploaded a behind-the-scenes video in which she and Newton-John were seen recording their 2021 duet “Window in the Wall.”

The close relationship of the mother-daughter duo is on full display in the very affectionate moments between the pair shown throughout the clip.

“You are my lighthouse mama,” Lattanji wrote in a touching caption.

She continued, “My safe place. My heart’s place. It continues to be my honor and my honor to be your child and best friend.”

“You are an angel on earth and everyone you touch is a blessing. I love you forever, my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”