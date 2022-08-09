New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Olivia Newton-John’s only daughter lost a beloved singer.

The Grammy-winning superstar died Monday at her Southern California ranch, her husband John Easterling confirmed on Instagram and Facebook. She is 73 years old.

Chloe Lattanzi also took to social media, where she shared A series of sweet photos For years she was and is the last “Grease” star. One of the heartwarming snapshots is a smiling mother and daughter selfie.

Although the post was not captioned, the 36-year-old shared a photo of the couple three days ago. Newton-John looked beaming as she stood proudly next to her daughter.

“I adore this woman,” Lattanji captioned the post. “My mom. My best friend.”

In May 2017, Newton-John revealed that she was Diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer It spread to her back. In 2021, Lattanji explained how she was by his side.

“I’m lucky to still be doing all these things,” Newton-John told People magazine about attending Lattanji’s wedding and releasing the single “Window in the Wall” with her.

“I never expected to live this long!” she said. “I feel very blessed.”

Although the two women have always been close, the outlet revealed that their bond only grew stronger when they were incarcerated together in California. During the coronavirus pandemic. When Lattanzi later moved to Portland, Oregon, she revealed in late July that she moved back in with her mother.

“I’ve worked my whole life and I remember being pregnant with Chloe and being at home for the first year or two of her life,” Newton-John reflects. “So it’s amazing to reconnect with my baby. She’s the reason for that.”

In 2016, Lattanji opened up to the outlet about growing up with Newton-John.

“As a child, I didn’t pay attention to her as a celebrity,” she explained. “She’s my mom, you know? Like, she’d take me to school. I guess when I got older, I had to listen to her music, I reimagined ‘Magic,’ because I loved it. A lot.”

From 1973 to 1983, Newton-John was one of the world’s most popular entertainers. She has had 14 top 10 singles in the US, won four Grammys, acted With John Travolta in “Grease.” And the fast-stepping Travolta-Newton-John duet with Gene Kelly on “Janadu,” “You’re the One That I Want,” was one of the era’s biggest hits and sold more than 15 million copies.

“Physical,” a bouncy, R-rated smash released in 1981, spent 10 weeks at No. 1 and became a hit on Billboard despite being banned by some radio stations. The aerobics-friendly promotional clip, filmed in the early years of MTV, won a Grammy for Best Video.

Newton-John’s recent albums include “Stronger Than Before,” a holiday collaboration with Travolta, “This Christmas,” and “Gaia: One Woman’s Journey,” an autobiography inspired by her battle with cancer and the loss of her father.

She is survived by her husband, daughter Lattanji, sister Sarah Newton-John, brother Toby Newton-John and several nieces and nephews.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.