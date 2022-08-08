Olivia Newton-John, singer and actress, dies at 73

(CNN) Australian singer Olivia Newton-John, whose powerful voice and healthy beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the 70s and charmed generations of audiences in the blockbuster movie “Grease,” died Monday, her husband said in a statement. . She was 73 years old.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully this morning at her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends. Everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time,” her husband John Easterling wrote in a statement. On the singer’s verified Instagram account. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope, sharing her journey with breast cancer for more than 30 years.”

Her fame grew

Thanks to a string of country and soft-rock hits, Newton-John was already a popular singer in the late 1970s. But her co-starring role opposite John Travolta in 1978’s “Grease” catapulted her to a new level of stardom.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in 1978’s ‘Grease.’

Although she had little acting experience (and turned 29 during filming), Newton-John delivered an indelible performance as Sandy, a sweet-natured Australian transfer student who romances Travolta’s alpha greaser Danny at a Southern California high school in the 1950s.

Their onscreen chemistry as mismatched lovebirds who undergo a final act makeover to win each other’s hearts — she ditches her skimpy clothes for heels, leather, spandex and cigarettes — anchored the film and inspired legions of fans to watch repeats.

“I don’t think anyone would have imagined that a movie would run for almost 40 years and still be popular and people would still talk to me about it all the time and love it.” Newton-John told CNN in 2017 . “This is just one of those films. I am very lucky to be a part of it. It has brought joy to many.”

Newton-John sang three of the film’s biggest hits: the duets “You’re the One That I Want” and “Summer Nights” with Travolta, and her solo, “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

Born in Cambridge, England in 1948, Newton-John moved with her family to Melbourne, Australia when she was five years old. After winning a talent contest on a TV show, “Sing, sing, sing,” so A As a teenager, she formed an all-girl group and appeared on weekly pop music shows in Australia.

Newton-John recorded her first single in England in 1966 and had a few international hits, but remained largely unknown to US audiences until 1973, when “Let Me Be There” became a top-10 hit on both adult contemporary and country. charts

A string of number one easy-listening hits including “I Honestly Love You,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “Please Mister Please.”

Then came “Grease,” which was the highest-grossing film of 1978 and became an enduring cultural phenomenon.

The film gave Newton-John an opportunity to change her clean-cut image. The cover of her next album, “Totally Hot”, featured the singer in black leather, while its songs had a more contemporary pop sound.

Her singing success

In 1981, she took her new, sexy persona a step further with “Physical,” “There’s nothing left to talk about except being laid back.” Picked up by several radio stations, it became her biggest hit, spending 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Olivia Newton-John performing on the BBC TV music show ‘Top of the Pops’ in 1974.

She appeared in several more big-budget films, including the musical fantasy “Xanadu” opposite Hollywood legend Gene Kelly in his last screen role. The film bombed, but its soundtrack sold well and “Magic” became a number one hit.

In 1983, she teamed up with Travolta again for the romantic comedy-fantasy “Two of a Kind,” but they failed to recapture their “Grease” spark.

Newton-John has won four Grammy Awards and sold more than 100 million albums during a long career.

“I’ve had a lot of life in music. When I started I had country, then I went into pop,” she told CNN. “I had a lot of songs from ‘Xanadu’ and ‘Grease.’

Overcome tragedy

But Newton-John also faced her share of adversity and tragedy. Her breast cancer diagnosis forced her to postpone and cancel several tours.

And in 2005, Newton-John’s then-boyfriend, Patrick McDermott , disappeared at sea while on a fishing trip off the coast of California. He was never found — an unsolved mystery that haunted the singer for years.

“It’s very hard to live with,” she told CNN’s Larry King in 2006. “It’s probably the hardest thing I’ve ever been through and I’ve been through a lot.” Although her career profile dimmed in her later years, Newton-John never stopped recording and performing. Among her highlights were a guest appearance on “Glee,” a long-running “Summer Nights” residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas, and the dance-club hit “You Have to Believe,” recorded with daughter Chloe.

“I love singing, that’s all I know how to do,” she told CNN in 2017. That’s all I’ve done since I was 15, so that’s my life. I’m very grateful that I can still do it and people still come to see me.”