In the final months of her life, Olivia Newton-John reminisced about her last friend, Andy Gibb.

The pop singer and younger brother of the Bee Gees, who rose to fame as a teen idol, passed away in 1988 at the age of 30, five days after his birthday. He is now the subject of a new book “Arrow Through the Heart,” It was optioned by Lisa Saltzman’s Groundbreaking Productions. It explores how Gibb broke through as a wannabe star on his own, and how his struggles with cocaine addiction contributed to his tragic end.

Newton-John was one of several sources who shared their memories of Gibb for the book. The “Grease” star and writer Matthew Hield corresponded via email in the summer of 2021.

“It’s kind of the million dollar question,” Hild told Fox News Digital when asked how the couple would describe their relationship. “There was a lot of press speculation about whether they were in love or not. But Olivia insisted, and always said, that Andy was one of her dearest friends. And even when Andy was alive, he would say the same thing about her. Some speculated whether they were more than friends. But no one had anything to say about that. No evidence was found. There was also a 10-year age gap between them. Everyone who knew them said their relationship was like that of brothers.

“Both appeared on TV together A good four or five years,” Hilde shared. “When they interacted with each other they looked good together and had great chemistry. But she always insisted that Andy was just a dear friend whom she adored.”

According to Hild, Newton-John met Gibb through his brothers in the early 70s, before he became famous. They ran in similar musical circles in Australia and they shared a similar background. Newton-John and Gibb are very close in age and were both born in the UK but raised in Australia.

It didn’t take long for Newton-John to quickly become a “friend of the family,” Hilde shares. She recorded a cover of the Bee Gees track “Come On Over”, which became the title track Her 1976 album. In 1979, she recorded two duets with the youngest, Gibb, “I Can Help It” and “Rest Your Love On Me”. She joined the Bee Gees and Gibbs to perform a fundraising televised concert for UNICEF that same year.

“When they first met, Andy was a little kid who hung around the studio a lot with his brothers,” Hilde says. “But when he was 19 and 20, they shared a real friendship. What surprised me during our correspondence was that Olivia said she saw Andy as talented as her brothers. He was very insecure and people were afraid of him and thought of him as riding on his brothers’ coattails. But she She greatly admired him as an artist. She strongly believed Andy had the voice, the looks and the charisma. Olivia said Andy had a lot of promise.”

“You can tell in those letters too [decades later] She’s very proud of what he’s accomplished,” Hilde shared. “She’s very much looking forward to what he can do as an artist.”

According to Hild, Newton-John was “certainly aware” of Gibb’s struggles with addiction, but did not delve into the details of her views.

“She was very protective of Andy,” Hilde said. “She doesn’t want to talk about it… She also knows his ex-girlfriend, Victoria’s principal, who recently paid tribute to Olivia on social media. [following her passing]… Olivia still has big sisterly love for Andy and wants to be loyal to their friendship and memories. She always said, ‘Andy was a very kind, sweet person. The tragedy is that he had so much promise and so much more he could do.’ And everyone I talked to shared the same feeling, that Olivia had this little brother, Andy, who she loved so much.”

In 1981, Gibb fell in love with the principal, an actress in “Dallas”. however, A whirlwind romance The information is confusing. According to reports, drugs caused their breakup.

Gibb’s family urged him to go to rehab, and finally in 1985 he went to the Betty Ford Center. Despite being clean, Gibb was unable to resume his career.

In 1984, Newton-John Married to actor Matt LattanjiAnd she happily plunged into motherhood when she welcomed daughter Chloe a year later.

Hield said Newton-John last saw Gibb in 1987 when he was in Miami. They both attended an event where they instantly exchanged warm hugs to the delight of photographers.

In 1988, Gibb was determined to begin his comeback. Barry Gibb also took his younger siblings to London where they could collaborate once again. Gibb moved into a carriage house on his brother Robin Gibb’s property and signed a contract with Island Records.

According to Hield, Gibb was hospitalized three times complaining of chest and abdominal pains. On the evening of March 9, 1988, Gibb collapsed on the Robin estate. He died the next morning Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle. The pathologist found no evidence of alcohol or other substances. The swelling of his heart was the result of a viral infection.

His mother, Barbara Gibb, once said, “When he died, it had nothing to do with the drugs, but the damage done by the drugs first.” Hield noted that Gibb’s heart problem “had been going on for years and was probably drug-related.”

One of Gibb’s backup singers, who was also friends with Newton-John, remembers sitting next to Patalamma at his funeral.

“He described sitting next to Olivia and seeing how shaken she was,” Hilde said. “She was really upset. At one point, the singer said to Olivia, ‘This is so sad.’ She bit her lip and tried her best to fight back the tears… You know, at the end of Andy’s life, he called all his friends and said, ‘Let’s work together.’ He was so excited about his comeback album, he said, ‘I’m coming back.’ He tells friends. He and Olivia will no doubt work together again on another duet.”

Hild says there is one thing Newton-John readers want to know As he wrote his book.

“In our correspondence, she emphasized what a sweet friend Andy was,” Hilde said. “Those were her exact words. Olivia wanted to not only honor Andy’s memory but preserve it. He had his problems, but she would never discuss them. She felt strongly that his legacy was his music and what a great talent he was. . . and seeing why they were such good friends. Simple. Both are incredibly sweet people who love to make others happy with their music. They’re comfortable with each other and it shows.”

Back in 2019, Newton-John said Fox News Digital Gibb is “a dear friend of mine”.

“He’s just a girlfriend,” she said at the time. “Such a lovely, gentle young man. His death is such a tragedy. Even now, his loss is so painful.”

Newton-John died Monday at her Southern California ranch. She is 73 years old.

“Olivia has been a symbol of success and hope for 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” her husband John Easterling wrote on social media. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

She is survived by her husband; daughter Chloe Latanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; and several nieces and nephews.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.