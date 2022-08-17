New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A fitting tribute to a queen.

During Coldplay’s concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Tuesday evening, singer Natalie Imbruglia joined the band’s frontman, Chris Martin, on stage, they performed the song “Summer Nights” from the iconic 1978 film “Grease” as a tribute to the film’s co-star Olivia Newton-John. The beloved Australian actress and musician died on August 8 at the age of 73 after a 30-year battle with breast cancer.

Imbruglia took on Newton-John’s role as Sandy, while Martin sang his song with “Grease” co-star John Travolta’s character Danny. Both were joined by Grammy-winning musician Jacob Collier, who provided piano and backup vocals during the tune’s chorus.

In a shared clip Social mediaAs the band performs in the middle of Wembley Stadium, the audience — which can seat up to 90,000 — surrounds the musicians.

The four-minute performance — part of the British band’s current “Music of the Spears” world tour — drew applause and cheers from the crowd at the end of the cover.

Written for “Summer Nights”Grease” and was released as the film’s fourth single from the soundtrack in the summer of 1978. The song became a huge hit worldwide.

Newton-John died peacefully at his home in Southern California earlier this month. She is best known for her role alongside Travolta in the classic film, as well as her solo hit songs including “Physical” and “I Honestly Love You”.

After she was gone, Travolta She shared a heartfelt tribute to her former “Grease” co-star on Instagram: “My dear Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your influence is unbelievable. I love you so much. We’ll see you down the road and we’ll all be together again. Ever since I saw you and forever.” Yours. Your Danny, your John!”