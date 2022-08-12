New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Olivia Newton-John opens up About her favorite prayer A year before her death.

The “Grease” star died Monday at age 73. Her husband, John Easterling, shared that Newton-John died at her Southern California ranch.

“Olivia has been a symbol of success and hope for 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” he wrote. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

In 2021, Newton-John spoke on the podcast “A Life of Greatness with Sarah Grinberg” and explained how she began reciting the Lord’s Prayer daily after becoming pregnant with her only child, Chloe Lattanzi.

Olivia Newton-John ‘shaken’ by pal Andy Gibb’s tragic death at 30, author says: She ‘felt very protective’

“I was close to losing her at one point,” Newton-John recalls. “I asked God to please save the clone and if he does, I will say the Lord’s Prayer every night for the rest of my life.”

According to the star, she kept her promise. Lattanji was born in 1986.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“And I have,” she said. “I think it’s a beautiful prayer. It’s a powerful prayer. I believe in prayer, I think prayer is very powerful.”

According to Newton-John, she learned the Lord’s Prayer as a child. The singer/actress says her family attended the church when her father served as head of Ormond College, a Presbyterian college at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

Rest In Peace Olivia Newton John! She was a frequent visitor to our Capuchin Novitiate in Santa Ynez for Mass. May God grant her eternal rest! — Frey Chente OFMCap (@BrVinMary) August 9, 2022

“I believe that all beliefs have validity and meaning for many people,” she said. “But I find that prayer is very powerful.”

After Newton-John’s deathIt was revealed that she often attended Mass at a seminary in Santa Ynez, California.

In March 2020, Newton-John took to Instagram and shared a poem written by a Capuchin Franciscan in Ireland in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A friend sent me this poem and it says a lot of what I’ve been thinking – because I believe good things come out of this difficult time – this too shall pass,” she captioned her post. “Father Richard Hendricks said it so beautifully here.”

Olivia Newton-John ‘defied all odds’ before her death, best friend Jane Seymour says: ‘She wasn’t scared’

In 2019, Newton-John spoke Fox News Digital About how she persevered through difficult times in her career.

“If things are always the same, you don’t have the drive to improve, to grow, to do new things,” she said at the time. “Sure, I’ve had my share of disappointments and failures — but that’s all part of it. You keep going. That’s what success really is. You keep going despite setbacks and failures. And I’ve enjoyed the ride.

“All very well. At this point? I’m not sure if I want to [tour] No longer. It was the first time I actually sat down. And I had to sit – my body forced me to sit. But that’s okay. Because it allowed me to look at my life and see where I wanted to go. And I could never keep up on that treadmill.”

From 1973-83, Newton-John One of the most popular entertainers in the world. She has had 14 top 10 singles in the US, won four Grammys and starred in “Grease” with John Travolta and “Janadu” with Gene Kelly. The fast-paced Travolta-Newton-John duet, “You’re the One That I Want,” was one of the era’s biggest hits and sold more than 15 million copies. During her lifetime, Newton-John’s sales exceeded 100 million records.

Click here to get the Fox News app

She is survived by her husband, daughter, sister Sarah Newton-John, brother Toby Newton-John and several nieces and nephews.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.