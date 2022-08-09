New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Olivia Newton-John She finds a unique friendship in devastating times as she leans on the ex-wife of then-boyfriend Patrick McDermott after she mysteriously disappeared on an overnight fishing trip in 2005.

The Grammy Award-winning Australian singer starred in the American classic film “Grease.” He died on Monday At the age of 73 after a nearly 30-year battle with cancer.

Paying tribute to the beloved actress who campaigned for cancer research and health, her long-time friend Yvette Nipar wrote that she would “miss” Olivia forever after the pair formed an unlikely bond to search for McDermott when he disappeared nearly 20 years ago.

Olivia Newton wrote, “My sweet friend–I will miss you forever,” using the hashtag John Forever. Nipar shared a photo from the 2019 annual Olivia Newton-John Wellness Walk and Research Run in Melbourne, Australia, to benefit the cancer center she founded in 2012.

However, their friendship would never have flourished without Patrick McDermott. The cameraman, who was in an on-off relationship with Newton-John, was 48 when he was reported missing from an overnight fishing trip. McDermott, an avid fisherman, booked a solo trip with 22 other passengers and crew on the boat “Freedom” on June 30, 2005, from San Pedro Harbor in Los Angeles.

His belongings, including car keys, passport and wallet, were found on the boat and his vehicle was seized from the parking lot, and McDermott missed a family event on July 6, but was reported missing until July 11. to authorities by his ex-wife Yvette Nipar.

A Coast Guard investigation concluded a year later after “no evidence of criminal activity, suicide, accident or hoax was found in McDermott’s disappearance.” A separate investigation into “Marine Safety” was closed in October 2008, suggesting that “McDermott was lost at sea”.

McDermott was previously married to Nipar for two years and the former couple have a son, Prospect. Reports at the time said he had money problems and owed $8,000 in child support arrears and filed for bankruptcy in 2000 with an additional $31,000 in debt.

Speculation has grown that McDermott faked his death, with conspiracy theorists claiming he was living a secluded life fishing. A village in Mexico. Each allegation was found to be false.

During a 2006 interview Larry KingOlivia McDermott admits her missing person inquiry brought her “closer” to Nipar and their son.

“I got very close to his ex-wife Yvette, who is a wonderful person and we became good friends and I saw his son and he was thriving. He was doing really well,” she told King.

Nipar, an actress whose roles have appeared on “21 Jump Street” and “Robocop,” posted years later on Instagram, “I’ll never forget her calling me from the green room knowing how protective I was of my son. The name was constantly “put there. “She didn’t know Larry was going to ask that.”

Newton-John told Australian Women’s Weekly magazine in 2009 that she would never get over the pain of losing McDermott. “I think there’s always going to be a question … I don’t think I’m really at peace with that.”

In 2012, Nipar campaigned for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to stop selling a book that claimed McDermott was still alive.

“My son has suffered enough mental anguish over this,” Nipar wrote of billionaire “famous serial liar” Philip Klein for his book “Lost at Sea.”

In 2016, Olivia told Australia’s “60 Minutes” that McDermott was “lost at sea and no one really knows what happened.”

“It’s human to wonder,” she added. “But you know, things in life you have to accept and let go of. Because when you’re going through tough times, those worries are always there.”

Nipper, a former actress with credits on “General Hospital” and “Melrose Place,” said of the incident, “What are the odds?” He has shared social media posts that he is working on writing a book titled.

She shared a photo with Newton-John in 2021 on Instagram and wrote, “What chance did this girl & I get each other through one of the weirdest and hardest times of our lives? So blessed to have you in my life.”

Newton-John married John Easterling in 2008 in an Incan spiritual wedding ceremony atop a mountain in Peru. They returned to Florida and legalized their union with a beach front wedding on Jupiter Island.

Easterling founded the Amazon Herb Company and created a special cannabis blend called “Olivia’s Choice” for his wife, who is also an advocate for plant medicine.

Newton-John “Passed away peacefully this morning at her ranch in Southern California surrounded by family and friends,” her family shared Monday.

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of success and hope, sharing her journey with breast cancer for 30 years.”

The “Hopelessly Devoted to You” songstress is also known for her top hits, including “Physical” and “You’re the One That I Want.” Along with John Travolta In “Greece”.

“Her healing spirit and pioneering experience lives on with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.” The family said.

“Olivia is survived by her husband, John Easterling; daughter Chloe Latanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Totie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Jack, Jeremy, Randall and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Laila Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”