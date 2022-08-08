Olivia Newton John has died aged 73

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Olivia Newton-John “Passed away peacefully this morning at her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends,” her family said in an Instagram post. She is 73 years old.

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of success and hope, sharing her journey with breast cancer for 30 years.”

The Australian singer is also known for her top hits, including “Physical” and “You’re the One That I Want,” who is just as famous for her lead role. Along with John Travolta In the classic film, “Greece.”

There is Newton-John Suffering from cancer Several times after first revealing that she had battled breast cancer in 1992, she discussed it in her 2019 memoir, “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Olivia Newton-John’s song ‘Physical’ reflects on how she reinvented her image

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.” Added social media post.

“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Totie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Jack, Jeremy, Randall and Piers Newton-John; Jude Newton —Stock, Leila Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”

Newton-John married Easterling atop a mountain in Peru in 2008 in an Incan spiritual wedding ceremony. They returned to Florida and legalized their union on June 30 with a beach front wedding on Jupiter Island.

Easterling founded the Amazon Herb Company and created a unique cannabis blend called “Olivia’s Choice” for his wife, an advocate for plant medicine.

Days before her death, Lattanji posted a picture with her mother and wrote, “I adore this woman. My mother. My best friend.”

John Travolta shared a heartfelt tribute to his former “Grease” co-star on Instagram. “My dear Olivia, you have made all of our lives so much better. Your influence is incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. From the moment I saw you and forever yours ! Your Danny, your John!”

Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, lost her battle with cancer in the summer of 2020.

“Kelly is a beautiful, beautiful woman, inside and out,” Newton-John told Fox News. “She has such a sweet, gentle spirit. And we share a concern for the environment. We made a video together when and if her baby was born. [my daughter] Chloe is a little baby. We did a video at our house for the Children’s Health Environment Coalition about pesticides and what’s dangerous to children that you have under your sink.”

Travolta and Newton-John captured America’s hearts with the 1978 hit film “Grease,” about Sandy Olson (Olivia), a good girl who is new to Rydell High and who finds her summer fling, Danny Zuko (Travolta), one of them. Bad boys on campus.

Her renditions of the American classic, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and duets with Travolta, “You’re the One That I Want” and “Summer Nights,” ranked among the year’s top Billboard hits.

The film, which also stars Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway, Diddy Caan and Michael Tucci, was shot on a $6 million budget at Venice High School, John Marshall High School and Huntington Park High in Los Angeles. It grossed over $396 million worldwide.

Newton-John began the project after she had already achieved success as a singer and earned the first of her four Grammy Awards in 1973. Best Female Country Vocalist Trophy for “Let Me Be There”.

“Physical” was her fifth No. 1. The single was released in 1981 from her 11th studio album of the same name and was certified platinum. On the 40th anniversary of its release, Newton-John told Fox News that the song allowed her to rehabilitate her image from good girl to sultry siren.

“They call it reinventing yourself,” she says of the change in how she was perceived by fans after the song became a hit. “I wasn’t doing it on purpose. It was just a song and an album that appealed to me. But I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to record it.”

At the time, the song was considered too scandalous in some markets and was banned from play on some radio stations.

“I was a little embarrassed to be banned,” she says of the song, which was originally written with Rod Stewart in mind. “But looking back now, I think, ‘That was great.’ It got attention. And compared to what I hear on the radio now, it’s like a lullaby.”