Olivia Newton-John, Grammy-winning singer, has led a successful career spanning decades, He breathed his last on Monday At the age of 73 on her Southern California ranch.

“Olivia has been a symbol of success and hope for 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” her husband John Easterling wrote on Instagram. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

A longtime resident of Australia, the star was one of the world’s most popular entertainers from 1973 to 1983, topping 100 million albums in sales from 1973 to 1983. She has won four Grammys and has reinvented herself over the years. Newton-John’s recent albums include “Stronger Than Before;” A holiday collaboration with Travolta, “This Christmas;” and the autobiography “Gaia: One Woman’s Journey,” inspired by her battle with cancer and the loss of her father.

Here’s a timeline of some of her biggest musical achievements over the years:

A star is born.

Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948 in Cambridge, England. She is the youngest child of Irene, daughter of Professor Bryn Newton-John and Nobel Prize winning physicist Max Born. At the age of five, Newton-John and her family moved to Melbourne, Australia.

A blossoming music career.

By 15, Newton-John Formed a girl group Called Soul 4. In 1963, she appeared on local daytime TV shows and weekly pop music programs in Australia. After winning a talent competition on the popular TV show “Sing, Sing, Sing”, Newton-John moved to London where she teamed up with her friend Pat Carroll, now known as Pat Farrar. They have created a double act called “Pat & Olivia” and they tour army bases and clubs in the UK and Europe.

Starts recording music.

In 1966, Newton-John cut her first single for Decca Records, a version of Jackie DeShannon’s “Til You Say You’ll Be Mine”. She later recorded a cover of Bob Dylan’s “If Not For You”, co-produced by Bruce Welch and John Farrar.

Releases first US album.

Newton-John made her US album debut in 1973 with “Let Me Be There”, which led to her top ten single of the same name. It is also her third solo album. She was honored by the Academy of Country Music as “Most Promising Female Vocalist” and received a Grammy for “Best Country Vocalist”. She had hits on the country and pop charts with “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “I Honestly Love You”. Won a 1974 Grammy For Record of the Year.

“Greece” is the word.

In 1978, Newton-John Appeared in “Greece”. Together with John Travolta, she rose to stardom. She received a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy”. The film features her best-known tracks such as “You’re the One That I Want”, “Summer Nights” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You”. To this day, “Grease” remains the most successful movie in history.

Rolls in with “Xanadu”.

Newton-John continued to make her mark in Hollywood with 1980’s “The Moment,” in which she famously danced with Gene Kelly. Although the film bombed at the box office, Newton-John continued to make her mark in Hollywood. Some of her other feature film credits include “Funny Things Happen Down Under,” “Tomorrow,” “Two of a Kind,” “It’s My Party,” “Sordid Lives,” “Score: A Hockey Musical” and “Some of the Best.” Men.” As for “Xanadu,” it is now celebrated as a cult classic.

“Let’s get physical.”

In 1981, Newton-John released “Physical.” She is number five. 1 single And the most successful song of her career. It sold over 10 million copies, and some radio and TV stations banned it for being too sexual. In 2021, Newton-John spoke about the song’s lasting success.

“I’m honored, and people still love this song 40 years later,” she told ET. “I’m thrilled for Steve [Kipner] Because he wrote it and never in my life would have imagined that 40 years later, ‘Physical’, people would still love it. I feel very lucky.”

Turning to music after a cancer diagnosis.

In 1992, Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer. After battling the disease with chemotherapy and a partial mastectomy, she recorded “Gaia” in 1994. After the 20th anniversary of “Grease”, she released “Back with a Heart” in 1998, which included a new composition, “I Honestly Love You”. .” In 2005, she released “Stronger Than Before”, with a portion of the proceeds going to cancer research. The songs brought hope to cancer patients and their families. She co-wrote “Can I Trust Your Arms” with her daughter Chloe.

“Kindness and Gratitude”

In 2006, Newton-John released “Grace and Gratitude,” which was exclusively released by Walgreens to coincide with her wellness products for women. This album is meant to relax the listener. Over the years, Newton-John has slowed career-wise To focus on her health. However, she always found a way to return to music.

They are marching.

In 2008, Newton-John released “A Celebration in Song” in conjunction with her charity walk along the Great Wall of China with other cancer survivors. The fundraising goal is for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center in Melbourne.

Reuniting with John Travolta.

In 2012, Newton-John Travolta reunited For “This Christmas,” she adapted traditional holiday hits like “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” The following year, Newton-John received another cancer diagnosis but did not disclose it publicly at the time. In 2017, she postponed her North American tour after learning that the cancer had returned and spread to her back. She underwent radiation and other treatments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.