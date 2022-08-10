New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jane Seymour Olivia Newton-John was “devastated” when she learned of Newton-John’s death and knew she had been “down for a while”, but found comfort in remembering her best friend’s “extraordinary” spirit.

Seymour told Fox News Digital exclusively that the tide of emotions rolled in like a tide in Malibu, where they watched countless sunsets together while raising their children and pursuing careers in front of the camera. She spent the last few days “crying my eyes out” as “all the memories came flooding back” from their friendship of 50 years.

“I realized she was a special friend. I had friends, but nothing like her in my life,” Seymour said. “I remember very clearly our conversations and the smile on her face. And then I don’t think she was scared, I didn’t want to pass. She didn’t want to lose her life.”

The Grammy Award-winning Australian singer starred in the American classic film “Grease.” He died on Monday At the age of 73 after a nearly 30-year battle with cancer.

“It’s very unusual and really sad, because I always call when life changes are happening and vice versa. We can have really deep and wonderful conversations.”

Seymour’s father, the doctor who delivered Olivia’s sister Rona’s baby, first introduced Seymour to Newton-Johns when he moved to the United States to pursue an acting career. When she moved out her father joked that she “didn’t know who Olivia Newton-John was” and Olivia began living temporarily with Rona, singing all over the world.

“She was really busy and always lovely, but I remember one day when I had my first child, Katie, which was about 41 years ago,” Seymour said. “She was living in Malibu at the time, and she asked us to come out and visit. I gave her my baby to hold, and she held Katie in her arms and looked at me and said, ‘How do you do all this? ? How do you do this?'”

When Seymour’s daughter was born in 1982, she was already well known as the Bond girl Solitaire in “Live and Let Die,” a Tony Award-winning production of the Broadway play “Amadeus” that won her a Golden Globe Award. Role in “East of Eden”.

She answered her friend honestly, “I don’t really know Libby, but you know, I do. And I’m so excited. It’s the greatest moment of my life and I’m in love. With this little creature.”

Shortly after, Newton-John became pregnant with his daughter Chloe, who “became really good friends” with Seymour’s son Sean. Sean and Chloe ended up collaborating as adults on one of Chloe’s music videos, and Seymour recalled that it was “really beautiful” that Jane and Olivia saw their children “working together like professionals” after all these years.

“We trusted each other implicitly and we were very similar people,” she said. “We both like to work hard, but we know family is everything. We have a lot in common.”

They had “long conversations about life”, each lost their mothers and Newton-John’s sister Rhona died of an aggressive brain tumor in 2013. Rhona was married to Olivia’s “Grease” co-star Jeff Conaway for five years. Before they divorced in 1985. Conaway died in 2011.

While she has a “special bond” with the “People” star, her friendship with Newton-John is like many of Olivia’s relationships, simply because of her kind nature.

“When I had friends who had cancer or were still going through cancer, she went out of her way to find them the right doctors, to help them, to find alternative medications that would help them.” she said.

Seymour had a few chances to safely visit the “I Honestly Love You” singer before she passed. There was confusion with dates and places, but during a visit in February Newton-John helped get ready and “she really had to stay in bed”, but she made a “huge effort” to see Seymour and her sisters.

“I remember seeing her and thinking this is the last time I’ll ever see her,” she said. “But I thought before … many years ago when she was very weak and on a lot of pain medication, oh, she, she wasn’t eating. She looked very weak.

“We’re all amazed. She’s put it all back together and has a quality of life again. It’s amazing. She’s defied all the odds, really.”

Because Olivia didn’t want to say “I’m done” with her fight, the two connected by phone or video calls, Seymour recalled. “She tried to be very independent. She wanted to prove that she could still walk and she could do things … She was fiercely determined to do as long as she could.”

Seymour recalled that Newton-John’s daughter and husband “never left” her side as she approached the end of her life. “It’s lovely, and I know how much it means to Olivia to have Chloe there,” she said.

And not just an international icon, four Grammy Awards, 67 singles and an “extraordinary performer and great singer.” 100 million records sold In addition to her acting roles around the world, she has become one of the best-selling artists in the world. Along with John Travolta In “Grease,” Seymour says she wants to remember her best friend for her contribution to the community in living and dealing with cancer.

The Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Center (ONJ Center) opened in June 2012 at Austin Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. “I am so excited to finally share with you the realization of a dream that began 20 years ago with me. His cancer journey.

Seymour was on a business trip to the area at one point and made sure to visit the hospital. She called her friend to tell her how “unbelievable” and “wonderful” the medical center was.

“I don’t remember how long after, but one day I got a call from her, and she said, ‘You’re not going to believe where I’ve been,'” Seymour said. ‘And I said, ‘Where are you?’ She said, ‘I’m at my hospital in Melbourne.’ And I was like, ‘Oh?’

Newton-John continued to tell Seymour, “‘No, I’m here. I’m actually a patient in the hospital … and I’m so glad I built it. I didn’t want to be a patient here, but now that I am, I have to say, I’m really grateful for what we’ve done here. I’m proud.”