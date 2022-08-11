New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Olivia Newton-John The iconic image depicts the intense attraction she and “Grease” co-star John Travolta have for each other in a recently resurfaced excerpt from her 2019 memoir “Don’t Stop Believing.”

Newton-John wrote that when she and Travolta first met on a movie set, their chemistry was undeniable and everyone in the room could see it. She wrote at the time, “When we walked into the room together, it was magic, and everyone saw it.”

She also revealed that it was Travolta who initially recommended her for the iconic role. According to Newton-John, from that moment on, the two were very close and Travolta was very protective of her.

During the bonfire scene, Newton-John Travolta walked in front of the camera, deliberately ruining the take because he thought she could do it better. “I don’t want them to use that take. I know you can do better,” he said, pulling her aside.

Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73

‘I have great love and support from him and the feeling is mutual. I will be forever grateful for his concern,” Newton-John wrote. “Yes, we really liked each other and there was an attraction, but we would never date because we were both preoccupied with other people at the time. A streak of loyalty that runs deep.”

A fellow co-star Didi Khan, French, who appeared in the 1978 film, recently told Fox News Digital that “everybody has a love for John,” and “John, he has a lot of love for Newton-John”.

However, Newton-John clarified in the book that nothing ever happened between them during filming.Grease“And their relationship is always in the friend zone.

She includes a conversation with Travolta in her memoir, in which the two discuss their close relationship, and he reveals that while they never crossed the line in their friendship, they certainly wanted to and almost did on a few occasions.

“It almost happened a few times between us, but it didn’t happen,” Travolta admitted. “Sometimes life gives you the wrong time. We had to leave it as dear friends.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Both Travolta and Newton-John went on to meet and marry other people, with Newton-John first marrying Matt Lattanzi, who married Chloe Lattanzi in 1984, and then John Easterling in 2008. Meanwhile, Travolta is married to an actress. Kelly Preston In 1991. The couple had three children: Jett, who died in 2009; Ella Blue; And Benjamin. Preston died of breast cancer in 2020.

The public learned of Newton-John’s death on Monday after her husband broke the news on his social media pages. Soon after it was announced, tributes poured in from celebrities and fans, including one Travolta.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“My dear Olivia, you have made all of our lives so much better. Your influence is unbelievable. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again,” the actor wrote in his Instagram caption. “Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”