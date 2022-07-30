Oliver Fritsch England more than Germany’s rival

Tuespend football night in Brighton! England beat Spain 2-1 after extra time in an exciting match that I could watch for hours. And what a party at the stadium! Women’s football matches are noisy, the atmosphere is like a mixture of a school trip and a youth disco.

Five-year-old girls, three Lionesses on shirts, sit on their father’s shoulders, waving a flag with a St. George cross. The sonorous children’s choir sang “Football is coming home”, and grandfathers joined it. Wonder Wall. The last time I was made to feel so English was four years ago, when I visited my relatives and watched the royal wedding on the South Pier in Blackpool, tossing a coin into a slot machine.

As a German reporter, I was in England right up to the quarter-final to cover the Euro. I have been watching football for over four decades. I remember many battles against Italy, the Netherlands or Argentina. But we Germans have a favorite enemy, and that is England.

So London is having a perfect finale on Sunday. Does it seem to me, or do I hear a slight desperation in the English comments, that the opponent is primarily Germany, a four-time world champion among men and an eight-time European champion among women, who (almost) always win in the end?

For me and most people of my age, England is more than a rival. We have won many times on the football field, and it is quite possible that this will happen this time as well. But really we want to be like the English. England is a nostalgic place for my generation, who grew up listening to the music of London, Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle and maybe a little cosmopolitan.

In terms of pop culture, England is in a league of its own – you don’t have to go for a penalty shootout. We don’t have Monty Python and James Bond, we don’t have the Beatles, The Stones, Joy Division, The Smiths, Depeche Mode, The Kinks, The Cure, Oasis, Queen… sorry, this is football, we don’t have Wembley or Nick Hornby either. We were disappointed when England and the rest of the UK left us in 2016. But if England doesn’t want to be in our club anymore, maybe we can join theirs? This is what many of us think after the third pint at the latest.

“Attention, surrender! For you, Fritz, Euro 96 is over!” The headlines of the English tabloids scared us a little then. But to me, the grandson of a Nazi, no one has to explain how Germany’s image develops abroad. Of course, we liked to win in 1996, and in 1990 too. But we cried with Gazza, and Gary Lineker is still the coolest. Admittedly, we laughed a little at Gareth Southgate, but he did too.

Now the women continue the tradition. Both teams represent what their football nations are known for. Germany entered the tournament as an outsider. They are tournament team – tournament team. They can withstand difficult phases of the game, for example against Spain. They are hard to beat and they know how to score a goal, even a cheap one. Magic is alien to us, our virtues are efficiency and mentality.

Lena Oberdorf (right) is Germany’s physical prodigy in midfield. Photograph: Vincent Mignotte/EPA

Germany has a real miracle in midfield – Lena Oberdorf is gaining momentum. In the gate, as you will not be surprised, there is quality. Merle Froms is short but jumps higher and farther than other goalkeepers. England Council: You’d better decide the final no later than 120 minutes.

The German team is represented by Alexandra Popp. The striker was injured for a long time, thought about ending her career, contracted Covid shortly before the tournament and did not make it into the starting lineup in the first match. Then she became the first woman to score in five matches of the European Championship in a row. When she scored a header in a 2-1 win against France, she took a running jump at her opponent, but luckily only her scythe caught her in the face. Air battles between Popp and Millie Bright could make some noise.

And England, as you can see in Germany, is having a great time. The quality and variety of Beth Meade’s goals is probably unique in women’s football, and we’ve dedicated an entire podcast episode to her in our editorial department. Lucy Bronze defends just as hard as Kyle Walker. Everyone in Munich is talking about Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt, but perhaps Georgia Stanway is Bayern’s most spectacular transfer. Her fight with Oberdorf in the center will make a difference in London.

Georgia Stanway’s winning goal against Spain was the highlight of the tournament – it lifted me up.

Stanway’s winning goal against Spain was the highlight of the tournament. Like everyone else at the Brighton stadium, it lifted me up. All the power in one shot. It’s women’s empowerment, it’s the football we love. We, the British and the Germans, are related in our ideas about the game, which are rooted in past centuries. We are closer than we are to France or Spain.

The day before the opening of the game, I met my cousin, an Englishman who grew up and lives near Warrington and is descended from the same Nazi grandfather as me.

He told me about his love for women’s football. He rejects the men’s professional game, but watches women’s games enthusiastically. Many feel the same. My impressions of the stadiums in Manchester, Brentford or Brighton: those who are there have become infected with a game that for a long time was only for men. They recognize themselves in the players. TV ratings are high in Germany, the expectation for the Sunday final is huge. If you want to take a seat in the fan zone in Berlin, you must be there two hours in advance. This summer women bring joy and pride to both our nations.

It was overshadowed by one sad news. As I was riding the London Underground on my way to Brentford Stadium, I learned of the death of Uwe Seeler. Images of the 1966 West Germany captain crawling across the Wembley pitch with his head down or bowing to the Queen in a victory ceremony are iconic. He is forever a tragic, honest loser. He, like Beckenbauer or Haller, Hurst or Charlton, will never be forgotten.

The grand final could take place on Sunday. This time, women have a chance to write themselves into the history books. That they will be talked about in England and Germany in half a century.

Oliver Fritsch, sports editor for Zeit Online, Berlin.