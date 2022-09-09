New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

OIe Miss Football will honor Luke Knox and his impact on the program Saturday when it welcomes Central Arkansas to Watt-Hemingway Stadium.

Knox, A Linebacker at Florida International University , died in August at the age of 22. He transferred to FIU after four seasons in Oxford, Mississippi, and the cause of death has not been released.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin Luke Knox’s family announced on Twitter that they will be in Oxford for the game. Luke is the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, who played in Thursday night’s NFL opening game against the Los Angeles Rams.

FIU linebacker Luke Knox dies at 22

“Luke Knox means so much to so many of us and we look forward to welcoming his wonderful family back to Watt this weekend as we honor Luke’s legacy and his indelible impact on Ole Miss football,” Kiffin posted on Twitter.

Dawson Knox signed an extension earlier A week to stay in Buffalo And dedicated the season to his brother.

“I know that [Luke’s] is in heaven right now, and he’s smiling, couldn’t be more excited, so this is for him, too,” Dawson said, according to OutKick. “I know he wants me to give it my all in everything I do, so I have a little extra motivation there this year because he I know he can see. He’s always been a big supporter of me and wants me to be the best player and the best person I possibly can be.

After the news of his death, Kiffin said Luke Knox influenced many people in the Ole Miss program.

Lane Kiffin shares thoughts on Ole Miss, Oxford: ‘It’s been really awesome for me’

“I got to spend a lot of time with him,” Kiffin said, according to the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger. “I’m lucky for that. Sometimes you don’t. You’ve got a lot of players, but I’ve been with him. It’s very unfortunate. My thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends, which includes a lot of people. It’s here. Even the non-players who were close to him. The office workers. . He affected a lot of people. Maybe more than he expected. You could see a lot of people hurt.”

No. 22 Ole Miss defeated Troy 28-10 in Week 1 and travels to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech in Week 3.