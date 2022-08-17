New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin revealed Monday that his staff has an unusual way of recruiting their new punter, Charlie Pollock.

Pollock’s athlete page on the Rebels athletics website lacks an encyclopedia of information. He was a Nevada recruit in 2020 but did not appear on the Wolfpack’s roster. He went to Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, and he was listed at 6-foot-1, 250 pounds. That’s about it.

Kiffin told reporters that Pollock was found “at a keg party.”

“Yeah, I don’t really know about him. I think he was at a keg party at the frat house or wherever they got him from,” Kiffin said. “We had some conditioning work with our son.

“We just said, ‘Hey, somebody’s going to look for a punter around campus,’ so we found a punter in Division 1. You never know.”

Ole Miss is also one of the top schools in the nation in 4th-down conversions. The Rebels converted 63.2% of their 4th-down attempts. Ole Miss went 31 for 49.

When the team punted, Ole Miss averaged 39.8 yards per punt. Interestingly, the team never attempted an onside kick in 2021.

Ole Miss opens the 2022 season on September 3 at home against Troy at 4 pm ET.