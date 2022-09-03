New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Not how Brent Pry imagined him First game as head coach Virginia Tech Hokies.

Second time in four attempts.. Old Dominion eliminated Virginia Tech after a 1-yard run from Blake Watson with 33 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.

“Usually, I run into the locker room,” Virginia Tech senior linebacker Dax Holyfield said, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“But I thought I’d soak it all in, walk through it all. And let it fuel me. Fuel us all. It’s awkward. It’s awkward.”

For Old Dominion, it was a repeat of the 2018 game against the Hokies, when the Monarchs were the no. 13 Virginia Tech 49-35. Old Dominion is in its first year as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

“Our kids fought hard,” Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne said. “They deserved to win that game because they did the things they needed to do to win the game. If you play that hard, you’re going to make your own luck. And that’s what we did tonight. I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”

Virginia Tech committed five turnovers on the night, leading to 17 points for the Monarchs. The most crucial turnover came late in the fourth quarter, when quarterback Grant Wells was intercepted with 2:58 left in the game. Wells finished the night 21-36 for 193 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

It wasn’t just the turnovers that would doom Virginia Tech.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the Hokies committed 14 penalties for 100 yards, the most by a Virginia Tech team in a decade.

“I was surprised we were sloppy, and I felt like they pressed. And, you know, the attention to detail, it showed a little bit in the last scrimmage. There were more penalties than we had,” Pry said.

“You want to get people and we haven’t.”

Virginia Tech will try to regroup in its Week 2 matchup against Boston College, while Old Dominion travels to East Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report