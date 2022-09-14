New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Birmingham, Ala. (AP) – Oklahoma’s regular-season games against Southeastern Conference teams will have to wait until the Sooners officially become a conference member.

The SEC said on Wednesday it has instructed Georgia and Tennessee to postpone scheduled home-and-home games for the next two seasons. A second meeting with the two teams is scheduled for after Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12 Conference and begin play in the SEC in 2025.

Georgia is set to visit Oklahoma in 2023. The Sooners are scheduled for a game in Tennessee in 2024.

Instead of the Georgia games, Oklahoma will host SMU on Sept. 9, 2023 and return on Sept. 11, 2027. Oklahoma is still trying to fill Tennessee’s slots.

Oklahoma and Texas will become SEC members in 2025

“We recognize the real excitement of hosting Georgia next season and traveling to Knoxville in 2024 and the short-term disappointment this news may bring, but circumstances clearly dictate a change in our schedules,” Oklahoma vice president and athletic director Joe Castiglione said. .

“The good news is that future SEC schedules will provide a reasonable rotation whereby Georgia and Tennessee will come to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and we will play on those great campuses as well.”

Georgia announced that it will play a home game against Ball State on September 9, 2023, instead of the Oklahoma game.