The Oklahoma Sooners shook up their football staff a few days ago on Sunday as the 2022 season opens against UTEP.

Sooners assistant head coach Cale Gundy resigned last week after using offensive language during a film session. The 50-year-old coach made the decision in a statement on social media and a statement from the school. He has been with the program since 1999.

He said in the statement that he read a word from a player’s iPad that he should never have uttered.

“I owe it to the Sooner Nation to be transparent about what led to this decision: Last week, during a film session, I instructed my players to take notes. I noticed one player was distracted and picked up his iPad and read the words aloud. It was written on his screen. With a football to the displayed words. No relation,” he said.

“A certain word that I should never have said – under the circumstances – was displayed on the screen. At this moment, I didn’t even understand what I was reading and as soon as I read it, I got scared.

“I want to be very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. I did not say them maliciously; not even on purpose. However, I am mature enough to know that what I said was. Humiliating and hurtful.”

It was not immediately clear what he said.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, in his first season as the Sooners’ head coach, said everyone involved with the program is “accountable for our actions and the resulting results.”

“It is with great sadness that I accept Coach Gundy’s resignation,” Venables said. “He has dedicated more than half of his life to Oklahoma football and has served our program and university well. We are grateful for that commitment.”

Gundy is the brother of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy. He was on the Sooners’ staff to their 14 conference titles and national championship season in 2000 under Bob Stoops.

He has coached wide receivers for the past seven seasons after spending the previous 16 seasons coaching running backs. He was among the holdovers when Venables took over in December 2021.

L’Damion Washington will coach the receivers on an interim basis.

The Sooners kick-off against the Minors on September 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.