New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables praised his team for staying focused amid the resignation of longtime assistant Cale Gundy earlier this month.

Gundy resigned after he read a “racially charged term” aloud from a player’s iPad “multiple times” because the player was distracted during a film session. Venables supported Gundy’s decision to resign amid calls from alumni to keep the coach.

Venables, who replaced Lincoln Riley as the Sooners’ head coach, told ESPN the players “handled everything great.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“All things considered, they handled everything great and didn’t let it become a distraction. You’ve got to go through some mud sometimes. You’ve got to get scarred. You’ve got to go through some things, and that’s how you get better. You don’t get better by ease and comfort in anything and Don’t improvise,” he said.

Gundy announced his resignation on August 7 after reading the “insulting” and “hurtful” speech. Gundy has been with the program since 1999. He said in his original statement that he was “appalled” by what he had done. He was on the Sooners’ staff to their 14 conference titles and national championship season in 2000 under Bob Stoops.

Bob Stoops on Cale Gundy’s resignation from Oklahoma: ‘Unfortunate and terrible situation’

Venables said he had met with members of the team’s leadership about Gundy, but the former assistant coach’s decision to resign was not. He said he doesn’t want young college athletes to be “responsible” for the problem.

Adrian Peterson and Joe Mixon were among the alumni who expressed their support for Gundy after the coach’s resignation.

“When these kinds of things happen our whole collection is there, our whole team, and at the end of the day it was Cale who resigned, and that was his decision, the right decision,” added Venables. “He didn’t want to be distracted and know what happened wasn’t right. The timing was terrible. But as a team, we dealt with it the next day and went down to business.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Oklahoma was ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25. The team opens the year on Sept. 3 at home against UTEP.