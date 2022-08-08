New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables said Monday that former assistant coach Cale Gundy read a “racially offensive” term “many times” and resigned over the weekend because “he knows what he did was wrong.”

Gundy resigned on Sunday after reading the ‘insulting and hurtful’ word during a film session. He said he read the word after picking up a player’s iPad after noticing he was distracted. He announced his resignation on Sunday night.

Joe Mixon was among Sooners alumni who came out in support of Gundy, but Venables believes Gundy’s resignation was the right move.

“Coach Gundy’s resignation from the program is painful, and it doesn’t touch the pain I felt in a room full of young men I was responsible for protecting, leading and loving. There are a few things I would like to address,” Venables said in a statement Monday.

“Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong. He chose to read out loud to his players, not once but many times, a word that was offensive to everyone, and does not reflect the attitudes and values ​​of our university or our football program. That is unacceptable. Period. Coach Gundy He did the right thing in resigning. He knows our goals for excellence and coaches have special responsibilities to set an example. He also knows he will always be a part of the OU family, his words affected many of us and did not represent the principles of our university. Again his resignation was appropriate. Action, and we will move forward positively.”

Gundy has been with the program since 1999. He said in his original statement that he was “appalled” by what he had done.

Gundy is the brother of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy. He was on the Sooners’ staff to their 14 conference titles and national championship season in 2000 under Bob Stoops.

He has coached wide receivers the last seven seasons after spending the previous 16 seasons coaching running backs. He was among the holdovers when Venables took over in December 2021.

L’Damion Washington will coach the receivers on an interim basis.

The Sooners open against UTEP on September 3rd.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.