Oklahoma authorities have released a wild dash and bodycam video showing a handcuffed woman pulling out a police rifle and firing from behind a patrol car — killing a citizen and a deputy.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office responded to a well-being check at a home in Blanchard on August 12 just before noon. Deputies detained a woman, placed her in handcuffs and in the back of a marked SUV.

Video taken inside the vehicle shows her squirming in the back seat, slipping one hand through her cuffs and fishing out a rifle.

She loaded it, took aim through the window and started firing.

The officer’s bodycam recorded the civilian being shot in the chest. The deputy suffered minor injuries when he was shot in the head, according to officials. The victims screamed for cover behind another law enforcement vehicle as they called in the incident.

The injured man’s son was also nearby and was seen running over and providing first aid as officers called for backup and an ambulance.

Both victims were hospitalized with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening, according to officials.

Police initially described the encounter as a barricade situation, and the suspect, Rachel Zion Clay, eventually surrendered to authorities.

Jail records show she is being held in the Grady County Jail on $1 million bond and charged with shooting with intent to kill.