New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Oklahoma woman rescued two 2-year-old children trapped inside by climbing through the sunroof of a vehicle parked outside a Walmart this week, according to reports.

The vehicle was parked in direct sunlight on a 98-degree day.

Elizabeth Babb, 33, was arrested after she got out Oklahoma City Walmart Her two young children were strapped into their car seats after shopping for over an hour and a half.

The 2-year-old girls were “unresponsive and strapped into their car seats” when they were found.

Florida child dies after being left in hot car, 11th in US this year: ‘Horrible – and yet we expect it’

“A retired police officer who worked security at Walmart said the vehicle was hot to the touch and she burned her hand when she tried to enter,” Oklahoma police said, according to local reporting.

Texas father arrested for allegedly leaving 5 children in hot car with no air conditioning

An unidentified woman crawled through the open sunroof to rescue the girls as others in the parking lot tried to open the car doors.

The children were shocked and crying after being removed from the vehicle and placed in an air-conditioned safety vehicle.

Walmart officials called for the driver to come out, but Babb didn’t leave the store until he checked out, according to local reports.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Babb told officers she was in the store for “five minutes.”

But, according to surveillance footage, she was in the store for 35 minutes.

Fox News could not immediately reach the Oklahoma City Police Department for comment.