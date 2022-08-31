New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A former Oklahoma high school teacher is accused of raping a minor while his wife and daughter were out of town, according to local reports.

Brandon Neal, 34, pleaded not guilty Aug. 25 to second-degree rape and sexual battery charges, county records show.

A former track coach and physical education teacher at Broken Arrow High School in Bixby, Oklahoma is accused of beginning a relationship with a student in December 2019 and ending the relationship in January 2020 when authorities began investigating his behavior. Fox 23 News.

Their first encounter was at Body Masters Fitness Gym in Bixby, when Neal was adjusting a student on a table and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Prosecutors claim the pair communicated via Snapchat, and when Neal’s wife and daughter were out of town, he allegedly invited the teenager to his home.

The victim initially denied having a relationship with Neal, who resigned from her job at the high school in 2020, but came forward in 2021 saying she was afraid to come forward because of Neal’s behavior. Fox 23 reported.

Neal posted a $100,000 bond on Aug. 29 and has since been released. Under the terms of his release, he cannot be employed at any gym.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3 in Tulsa County.