Oklahoma teacher gave her students access to banned books – now she is under scrutiny

Gonalo Ribeiro/EyeEm/Getty Images

A senior Oklahoma Department of Education official wants to strip a former teacher of her diplomas after she tried to give students access to books that could be banned from schools under a new state law.

AT the letter he tweeted on WednesdayOklahoma State Education Secretary Ryan Walters has called on the state board of education to revoke the teaching certificate of Summer Boamier, a former Norman high school teacher.

A few days earlier, Boamier had resigned from her position at the school following a complaint from a parent who suggested that Boamier was making political comments in class.

According to in Norman transcriptBoismier placed on the bookshelves of her class a paper with the message: “Books which the state does not want you to read”, in response to HB 1775, state law passed in may this limits what public school educators can say about race and gender.

Boamier also posted a QR code that directs students to the Brooklyn Public Library. Books Unforbidden Projectwhich gives young people across the country access to books that may be banned in their schools.

Republican-led states like Oklahoma are increasingly banning certain books or trying to limit discussion of topics like race and sexuality in schools.

Boismier declined NPR’s request for comment on Walters’ call to revoke her teaching certificate.

She previously Gothamist said that the publication of a QR code for her tenth graders was an attempt to allow them to read materials prohibited by the state.

“I saw this as an opportunity for my children, who saw their stories hidden, to get around this directive,” she said. “Nowhere in my directives does it say that we cannot post a QR code on the wall.”

Wes Moody, a spokesman for Norman Public Schools, said the problem was not related to the Boamier QR code displayed in the classroom, but did not elaborate on what the problem was. BUT application from the area claimed that Boamier was making “personal political statements” and holding a “political demonstration” in the classroom.

But Walters, in his letter, suggested that Boamier gave students access to “prohibited and pornographic” material – without going into detail – and cited this as grounds for revoking her teaching certificate. “There is no room in the classroom for a teacher with liberal political views,” he said, adding that officials should “make sure she doesn’t go to another district and do the same thing.”

Walters did not respond to NPR’s request for an interview.

Rob Crissinger, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Education, told NPR that the department does not currently plan to apply to revoke Boamier’s teaching certificate.

“There is a process going on and we understand that Norman is looking at this locally at this time,” Crissinger said. “Based on their review, we will proceed accordingly, but there is no reason to speculate on anything regarding Norman Public Schools until their local review is complete.”

Moody said Norman High School students had never had access to pornographic material, and added that the district had not responded to Walters’ letter.

The district said in its resignation letter that some colleagues share her concerns about HB 1775. “Like many educators, the teacher is concerned about censorship and book removals by the Oklahoma legislature,” the statement said. “However, as we have always expected, we want our classrooms to be a place where ALL students feel welcome.”

If Boamier faced any discipline from the state board of education, she would be the first teacher to do so for violating HB 1775, according to NPR member station KOSU.

Linda E. Johnson, president and chief executive officer of the Brooklyn Public Library, said in a statement to NPR that the library continues to support Bouamier.

“The democratic principles upon which both our country and public libraries were founded include the right of every individual to seek information from all points of view,” Johnson said. “The Brooklyn Public Library firmly supports Summer Boismier and all those who stand up for free speech, intellectual freedom and the right to read.”