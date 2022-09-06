type here...
Sports Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy isn't convinced a 12-team...
Sports

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy isn’t convinced a 12-team playoff is best for college football

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


STILLWATER, Okla. – Mike Gundy has never been afraid to be the opposite.

And Oklahoma State’s head coach took that position against popular national opinion that an expanded College Football Playoff game is good.

Speaking at his weekly media luncheon on Monday afternoon, Gundy said he was concerned about the new contract, which runs through the fall of 2026, diluting the meaning of the regular season.

“I don’t think college football is broken, so I’m not sure why we want to fix that,” he said. “The reason college football is such a hot commodity and it’s a great stock right now is because every game matters in college football. That’s why people are watching.

“We earn by watching television. We all know that. Everything we do is risk-reward… you have to be a little careful that you don’t change the game to where people aren’t interested in watching it.

Feedback:College Football Playoff expansion is a no-brainer and has been a long time coming

Week 1 Observations:Oklahoma and Arkansas are off to impressive starts

Misery Index:Nebraska’s wins have been the same as losses under Scott Frost

Gundy said he’s not sure if there would be 12 teams capable of winning a national championship in a typical year, and some early-round playoff games are meaningless.

“If you go back and look at the end-of-season rankings the last 10 years, eight years before bowl games, are there really 12 teams where you say, ‘Hey, they can legitimately win a national championship,'” Gundy said. Don’t play for.”

Based on the CFP rankings (and the Associated Press rankings before the CFP was created in 2014), OSU has made the 12-team playoff three times in the Gundy era (2011, 2016 and 2021). And five more times, the Cowboys were ranked in the top 12 at some point in November, meaning they would have been legitimate contenders for a playoff bid.

Previous articleA California judge in a powerful Democratic family declares a mistrial for a sleepy robbery defendant.
Next articleColonoscopy screening by Heidi Klum raises awareness of procedure after she’s ‘late to the party’

Latest news

Healthprintveela editor - 0

Australia’s tough flu season could spell trouble for the US this winter, especially with Covid-19

But when forecasters try to get a bead on what influenza might be in any given winter for...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

NYC serial sex assault suspect in Mexico nabbed for multiple assaults while stalking next victim: report

off Video Video of NYC sexual assault allegedly showing mouth on woman's...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Colorado GOP Senate nominee O’Dea aims to target federal bureaucracy, increase border security, energy dominance

closer Video Colorado Republican Senate candidate: We're going to win in November...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘NCIS’ Star Paulie Perrette Survives Her Massive Stroke: ‘I’m Still Here’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Latino leader works to inspire ‘pride and community’ as book series spotlights American heroes

closer Video Hispanic politicians explain why Latino voters are fleeing the Democratic...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Taiwan offers to send emergency responders to China after 6.8 magnitude earthquake

off Video Keen: Taiwan will stand alongside China General Jack Kean expressed...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News