Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy isn’t convinced a 12-team playoff is best for college football

STILLWATER, Okla. – Mike Gundy has never been afraid to be the opposite.

And Oklahoma State’s head coach took that position against popular national opinion that an expanded College Football Playoff game is good.

Speaking at his weekly media luncheon on Monday afternoon, Gundy said he was concerned about the new contract, which runs through the fall of 2026, diluting the meaning of the regular season.

“I don’t think college football is broken, so I’m not sure why we want to fix that,” he said. “The reason college football is such a hot commodity and it’s a great stock right now is because every game matters in college football. That’s why people are watching.

“We earn by watching television. We all know that. Everything we do is risk-reward… you have to be a little careful that you don’t change the game to where people aren’t interested in watching it.

Gundy said he’s not sure if there would be 12 teams capable of winning a national championship in a typical year, and some early-round playoff games are meaningless.

“If you go back and look at the end-of-season rankings the last 10 years, eight years before bowl games, are there really 12 teams where you say, ‘Hey, they can legitimately win a national championship,'” Gundy said. Don’t play for.”

Based on the CFP rankings (and the Associated Press rankings before the CFP was created in 2014), OSU has made the 12-team playoff three times in the Gundy era (2011, 2016 and 2021). And five more times, the Cowboys were ranked in the top 12 at some point in November, meaning they would have been legitimate contenders for a playoff bid.