Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy addresses brother Cale Gundy’s departure from Oklahoma football staff

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy limited his comments Saturday morning when asked about his younger brother Kale and his departure from the Oklahoma coaching staff.

“It gave me enough information for a good chapter in my book whenever I retire,” Mike joked before OSU’s morning practice.

Cale Gundy resigned from the Sooners earlier in the week after an incident involving the use of the term “racially charged” multiple times during a position group meeting last week, according to Oklahoma coach Brent Venables.

Cale announced his resignation on Twitter Sunday night, apologizing for using the “offensive and hurtful” word in a meeting after reading it from a player’s iPad.

Cale was at OU for 23 seasons, where he was a dynamic recruiter and assistant. He was most recently the Sooners receivers coach.

Mike and Cale were often on opposite sides in the Battle of Bedlam. But Mike says they don’t often talk football.

“We don’t talk a lot about things, especially football, because we recruit against each other,” Mike said at July’s Big 12 Media Days. “It’s an ugly situation, even though it really isn’t.

“We have a great relationship. We don’t talk much about football. I don’t talk to anybody that season.”

Mike was asked Saturday if he would consider adding his brother to his staff, with Cale no longer at OU.

“We haven’t even talked about it,” Mike said. “He has a lot of other options that he’s looking at right now. I haven’t talked to him about that.”

Backup QBs ‘come on’

Less than 10 practices into fall camp, Gundy likes the progress of backup quarterbacks Garrett Rangel and his son Gunnar Gundy.

Both are ahead of veteran Spencer Sanders at No. 2 are fighting for the position.

And progress is notable for both.

“They’re getting a lot of reps and let me tell you, those guys are coming along really well,” Mike said. “I’m really happy with where we’re at. I feel a lot better about it now than I did in spring ball.

A good dancer?

Gundy is known for locker room dancing, a move he busts out after big wins in the past.

But he was even more proud of a viral clip from HBO’s “Hard Knocks” of former star linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez breaking out salsa at the Detroit Lions’ preseason camp.

So, who will win the dance competition?

“He’s a better dancer than me,” Gundy said.

He then brought up Rodriguez’s tackle on special teams in his NFL preseason debut Friday.

“I’ve seen him dance one day and tackle the next,” Gundy said.

Jacob Unruh covers college sports for The Oklahoman. You can connect with him at junruh@oklahoman.com or @jacobunruh on Twitter.