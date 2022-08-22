New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A suspect shot two deputies at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Monday as they served them eviction papers, then fled in a truck before surrendering at the entrance to Tinker Air Force Base, authorities said.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommy Johnson told reporters that deputies first approached a man at the front door.

“They went to the back door and that’s when the shooting started, shooting the first deputy. The second deputy tried to pull the deputy out of the gunfire and then he was also hit,” Johnson said.

Miami police officer dies after being shot by robbery suspect

Both deputies were taken to a local hospital for treatment and suffered serious injuries.

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

The suspect fled the residence in a truck and exchanged gunfire with Oklahoma City Police Department officers during the chase.

After the chase, helicopter footage showed the suspect eventually dropping the rifle from his window and surrendering at the entrance to Tinker Air Force Base, about 10 miles east of the original shooting.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The deputies were handing out lock-out papers when they were shot, the official said.

“It was as routine as it gets. These guys, what they do is lockout and serve documents and that’s all they do, and they do it extremely well,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Aaron Brillbeck told reporters.

This is a breaking news. Check back for updates.