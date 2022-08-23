New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tuesday’s Oklahoma Republican runoff for Senate is between two candidates who have both styled themselves America First, and both accuse each other of being very political — one despite spending most of his career in state government, the other in Congress for a decade.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., received former President Trump’s endorsement ahead of June’s Oklahoma primary, where he received 43% of the vote, short of the 50% majority he needed to lock up the nomination—a red state the Republican nominee is expected to win in November’s midterm elections. Former state House Speaker TW Shannon, the runner-up in the primary, is gaining momentum as he criss-crosses the state, visiting towns he says no politician has stopped at before.

Although polls show Mullin with a double-digit lead in the race, Shannon believes that will reduce turnout and that voters will recognize what he sees as the heart of the race: Does Oklahoma want to vote for a Senate for someone who has already been in the Washington, DC “swamp” for a decade?

“The problem with being in a swamp for 10 years — after you’ve been there long enough, it doesn’t stink,” Shannon told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview. “We have a country to save and we have to send people who are willing to fight to save the people, but who will stand up and be disruptive and remind us of this. A country that did great to begin with capitalism, Christianity and the Constitution.”

Mullin, however, thinks Shannon is a career politician. “What is at stake [in this election] Who do we want to represent? Do we want the same old political background, the same resume that we seem to have in Washington, DC? I think we all agree that there are enough lawyers in Washington, DC,” Mullin told Fox News.

Mullin calls himself a “real citizen legislator” who is really going to fight for Oklahoma. He says he can relate more to what people struggle with every day, given his background in business and his current work running the company with his wife.

“When I come to the Senate, I will still be the current operator of business in the Senate,” Mullin said. “Now, there are a lot of successful people out there, but if you don’t deal with the economic crisis that we’re dealing with in today’s climate and in today’s climate and with the inflation, the labor shortage, and if you don’t deal with this hyper-regulatory environment that the Biden administration has imposed on us, and you can be a good listener, Don’t tell me you understand, but you really don’t. You have second-hand knowledge.”

For Shannon, however, that’s not enough and believes he’s a good candidate to stand up not only to the Democratic Party leadership but also to top Republicans in the Senate and House. He’s “the only candidate in this race who’s going to push back against not only the liberals in Washington, but also the Republican establishment, because I believe that’s more of an issue than anything else.”

“We had to have someone go to Washington, DC and go together to get together,” Shannon said. “We need someone who will stand up to both Mitch McConnell, and Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, and also Kevin McCarthy. Listen, there’s a natural contrast between me and my opponent. My opponent spent a decade in Washington, DC and, you know, and during that time , the debt continues to mount.”

According to Federal Election Commission filings, Mullin raised more than double what Shannon had in political fundraising before the primary. Mullin raised $2.3 million, Shannon $1.1 million — but those figures don’t reflect fundraising during the runoff campaign.

Elected to the Oklahoma State House in 2006, Mullin won a seat in Congress in 2012. He founded Mullin Plumbing in 1996 and still serves as president. Shannon was first elected to the State House in 2006 and became Speaker in 2013. He was Sen. in the 2014 GOP runoff for US Senate. James lost to Lankford and currently serves as CEO of Chickasaw Community Bank.

With Trump’s endorsement, Mullin made it clear that he is the perfect candidate to champion the America First message.

“There’s a reason President Trump endorsed us because we know we’re fighting for his agenda. But at the same time, one person can’t do it by themselves. It takes a group of like-minded people, so it’s time for us to change the resume. Because if your background is politics, when push comes to shove You’re always making a political decision,” Mullin explained.

Shannon says his record is unmatched. He has campaigned on balancing state budgets, pushing welfare reform, fighting Common Core, pushing national voter ID laws and serving as the national chair of Black Voices for Trump. He said Trump was wrongly endorsed in his race — and by others.

“But we know the president isn’t always right when it comes to endorsements. He also endorsed Mitt Romney in 2016. In 2020. So the president’s endorsement doesn’t always produce an America-first candidate. And that’s exactly how we make America great again in this race that’s not just fighting for the sake of fighting or personal Not by insults.”