New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters highlighted the explicit content of two books that Tulsa Public Schools made available to middle school students. On “Fox & Friends” Friday, Walters called out the school district’s “woke” superintendent for standing by the graphic material.

Two books, “Gender Queer” and “Flamer,” were pulled from shelves after Walters posted on Facebook about the nature of the content. However, his post was removed by Facebook, which deemed the content too graphic.

Walters said it was “wild” for schools to offer content that even Facebook thinks is inappropriate.

Our children’s schools have told us to ‘cease and desist’ but we are fighting back

“We’ve woken up to a Facebook with a higher standard than the superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools,” he told host Steve Doocy. “It’s just outrageous.”

Walters said when he initially posted on Facebook, the superintendent told him to “shut it down.” After Walters’ post was flagged on social media, the district finally took action and removed the books.

He called the superintendent a “social justice warrior” and noted that Tulsa Public Schools violated the state’s ban on serious racial theory in classrooms.

“This is indicative of why this is one of the lowest performing schools in our state. We have people in positions of power and administrators who are more focused on vigilante ideologies and agendas than making sure children can read and write,” he said.

Listen, teacher: stop waking up

Walters warned that the ultimate goal of these far-left tactics is to teach young people to “hate America.”

A district spokesperson said in a statement that the district is committed to providing diverse, age-appropriate materials for students.

“When we were made aware of the two books containing inappropriate images, we immediately asked the secondary schools that had them to remove them from their libraries,” a spokesperson wrote Thursday.

But Walters said requiring schools to be transparent would only expose more examples of “whack” practices.

“What we want to do is teach our history and make sure every young person has the potential to succeed and be inspired by our history,” he said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We are the greatest country in the history of the world and our children need to know that.”