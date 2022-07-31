New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Oklahoma State Board of Education last week disciplined two school districts for violating a new law prohibiting critical race theory from being taught in the public school system.

The board held a meeting Thursday, where it determined that Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools violated House Bill (HB) 1775 in separate incidents last year. They then voted to “accredit with caveats” to both school districts, FOX 25 in Oklahoma City reported.

A warning is the third of the Board of Education’s five-step accreditation levels. This requires districts to demonstrate that they have made the necessary changes to meet the board’s standards.

HB 1775 Recommends disciplinary action for potential violators of “recognition with deficiency.” However, the board voted to increase the fine, FOX 25 reported.

The board first considered an incident at Tulsa Public Schools in which a third-party vendor allegedly conducted a training session for teachers that would “shame white people for past crimes in history,” said board member and state Rep. Ajay Pittman. Report. The alleged training did not involve students.

The incident occurred in August 2021, before HB 1775 was enacted into law.

The board voted four to two to discipline the school district.

Another complaint against Mustang Public Schools was also considered.

The complaint involved an anti-bullying lesson that a teacher in the district conducted with his students. It was filed in January 2022.

The board similarly voted four to two to “approve with caveats” to Mustang Public Schools because it “wanted to adjudicate” Tulsa’s complaint.

Governor Kevin Stitt signed HB 1775 into law on May 7, 2021.

The new law “protects children across our state from being taught revisionist history and that ‘one race or sex is inherently superior to another’ or ‘a person, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, knowingly or unknowingly,’ “” State Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, said in a statement after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against it.

The pair of school district fines comes as Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters recently highlighted explicit content in two books made available to middle school students in Tulsa Public Schools.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Friday, Walters criticized the school district’s superintendent for standing by the graphic material.

Our children’s schools have told us to ‘cease and desist’ but we are fighting back

Walters posted on Facebook about two books, “Gender Queer” and “Flamer,” drawing attention to the graphic nature of their content, but Facebook removed his posts.

The social media site said the content of the post was too graphic.

Walters doubled down, noting that it’s “wild” that Facebook’s guidelines for its community (which requires users to be at least 13 years old or older) exceed a Tulsa middle school.

“We’ve woken up to a Facebook with a higher standard than the superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools,” he told host Steve Doocy. “It’s just outrageous.”

“This is indicative of why this is one of the lowest performing schools in our state. We have people in positions of power and administrators who are more focused on vigilante ideologies and agendas than making sure children can read and write,” he added.

