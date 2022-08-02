New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Oklahoma public schools now require students from kindergarten through college to complete a sex affidavit if they want to participate in school sports.

An affidavit form distributed by Woodall Public Schools as part of its 2022-23 athletic policy began circulating on social media on July 28, when Erin Mattson, executive director of reproductive justice group Reproaction, shared the form on her Twitter page.

“Understand what’s going on?” “It has nothing to do with encouraging girls to be athletes. It’s totalitarianism. It’s a white nationalist agenda. It’s an anti-LGBTQ agenda. It’s an anti-abortion agenda. It’s all the same agenda.”

“Woodall Public Schools is following the new Oklahoma law and state statute requiring the affidavit,” Woodall Schools Superintendent Ginger Knight told Fox News Digital via email. The person accompanying the form needs to notarize the form as well.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Oklahoma State Department of Education, but did not immediately hear back.

The affidavit comes as part of the state’s Save Women’s Sports Act, signed into law by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt in March.

The law requires youth sports teams to be eligible based on “biological sex” rather than gender identity. The text of the law stipulates that sports designated for “females, women or girls” are not permitted for male students.

The law requires public school students to complete an affidavit before the start of the school year, “acknowledging the student’s biological sex at birth”. Students 18 years of age or younger must have a parent or guardian complete the form, while those over 18 may complete the form on their own.

If there is any change in the student’s biological gender status, the affiliated institution must notify the school within 30 days of the change.

The law drew fire from many civil rights critics, including the ACLU.

“Promoting baseless fears about trans athletes does nothing to address those real issues,” ACLU of Oklahoma Executive Director Tamya Cox-Toure said in a statement. “Ultimately, SB2 violates the United States Constitution and federal civil rights law, risks losing federal funding to Oklahoma, and harms transgender youth, all to address a problem that doesn’t exist.”

The “Save Women’s Sports Act” was passed amid a heated debate over allowing transgender girls to participate in women’s sports. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are among several governors who have signed bills banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports.