A parent who raised the alarm about an Oklahoma teacher instructing students on how to access “pornographic” books via QR codes is telling Fox News Digital that the issue is not political.

The parent, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation against her children, said her daughter came home from her first day of English class worried about her teacher.

The student said that when she walked into her sophomore English class, her teacher, Summer Bosimier, posted red paper on the wall with the words “books the state doesn’t want you to read” written on the paper.

When students asked about the paper, the teacher said it was censorship … because of the bigotry in our government,” and told the students to scan a QR code instead, according to the parents. That QR code took students to a site where Brooklyn Public Library books were not banned, which were removed from libraries and schools. Designed to give students access to books that have been dropped or otherwise challenged.

The controversial Oklahoma law House Bill 1775, Gov. Kevin Stitt, R. signed into law last year, restricting how race- and gender-based content can be taught in public schools and universities.

“Like many educators, teachers are concerned about censorship and book removal by the Oklahoma State Legislature. However, our goal as teachers is to teach students to think critically, not tell them what to think,” said a spokesperson for Norman Public. schools told Fox News Digital.

A district spokeswoman said the teacher was not suspended, suspended or placed on administrative leave and the district expects her to return to the classroom as normal after the incident. Bosemier, however, found teaching difficult due to state law.

Bosimier has made her political views public on Twitter. In April, she tweeted “#OKleg” along with a GIF from the Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” implying that lawmakers were oppressing women’s rights.

She married Abram X. Also gave Kennedy’s book “How to be an Antiracist” “5 out of 5” stars and used the controversial 1619 Project in her curriculum.

The Brooklyn Public Library’s “Books Unbanded” website says it is “adding our voices to those fighting for the rights of teenagers across the country to read what they love, find themselves, and form their own opinions.”

The library’s website promoted reading of Maia Kobabe’s book “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” which depicts sexual acts and discusses masturbation.

“The more I had to interact with my genitals, the less likely I was to reach any point of satisfaction,” the book says.

Parents said her problem with the book and the situation in general is not political. Her mission is to protect students.

“This is not a political issue. It has nothing to do with CRT, history, whitewashing, the LGBTQIAP+ community, the BIPOC community, it has nothing to do with any of that,” Parent told Fox News Digital, adding that she does. Does not support banning books like Huckleberry Finn that have literary value.

“These books being passed on to our children have nothing to do with educational content or literary content. They are pushing obscene material on our children,” she said. “Last time I checked, it is illegal to transmit pornographic material to our children.”

She added, “I do not advocate against any cause other than the dissemination of pornographic material to children.”

House Bill 1775, she said, “is irrelevant.”

Parents said that although Bosimier resigned, she did not put up a fight, noting that she was considering legal action against Bosimier and the school district.

Many parents across the country don’t know what their children are being taught, she said, advising them to ask questions, do research and get involved in education.

“People don’t realize that,” she said. “They are not aware of what is really going on and who has access to their children.”

A school district spokesperson told Fox News Digital that given the impact of House Bill 1775, there has been a “renewed emphasis” on making sure teachers have reviewed the materials in their classrooms.

“We have not banned any book or asked teachers to remove books from their classrooms,” the spokesperson said. “Classroom libraries enrich our schools, and our classrooms should be places where literacy grows.”

“What we ask is that teachers review their library materials to ensure they are age-appropriate,” the spokesperson said. “We asked that teachers either personally read the titles and vouch for them with their own professional judgment or provide at least two professional sources verifying their appropriateness. Although this is new guidance, ensuring appropriate content is nothing new and is We always have a responsibility to protect our students.”