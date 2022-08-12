New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Oklahoma parents on Tuesday night spoke against Clear library books at school board meetings.

Stillwater Public Schools, which serves more than 8,300 students, said its library was selected by Professional Library Media Specialists in a statement released to the media. The district said it has a process in place by which parents can call in to review materials and that it has not received any such requests recently.

Parents were invited to speak as their names were called to monitor items on the meeting agenda.

“You probably know that T.P.S [Tulsa Public Schools] And Mustang schools are going through some accreditation issues through House Bill 1775,” said Riley Flake, a parent who spoke at the podium holding a book.

Flake added, [Stillwater] If you don’t clean it, it will be the same problem. And I’m going to find that and I’ve got some connections that I’ve made fighting over the years [Stillwater]. I will bear it.”

Flake called for a book called “It Feels Good to Be Yourself,” which is in two elementary schools and is about “gender identity.”

“It teaches kids that the doctor is guessing if it’s a boy or a girl.”

Southwest Florida School District places warning labels on more than 100 books

Doubling down on explicit content in books, Karen Flack, a woman who has lived in the Stillwater community for “35 years,” highlighted books in the public library that scared her.

Among the books she flagged at the school board meeting were stories including “The Truth About Alice,” “Abortion” and “Perfect,” which contained sexual activities including “sexual assault, profanity, racial commentary, self-harm.” Others “high anxiety about what the subject is.”

She said libraries did not require the material and compared the books to “video pornography” and criticized them as “not appropriate”.

“It’s just not fair. To me, it’s like if you have a section to check pornography, video pornography, for children.”

One parent agreed with the inclusion of controversial material. A woman named Robin, who said she was a former elementary teacher, took the stage to say that “if we never give our kids a broader perspective, we’re disadvantaging them and making them struggle when they go out into the wider world.”

“But age-recommended books reviewed by professionals or award-winners need to be available to our children. I will quickly add that adding new voices does not necessarily mean ousting others,” she said. said

“Books that address challenges are often books that offer diverse perspectives. Choosing not to add those voices to our classrooms can perpetuate existing inequities.”

Rhode Island mother files lawsuit after discovering ‘secret’ ‘anti-racist’ meetings held in district

Stillwater Public Schools released a statement in response to the tumultuous school board meeting.

“In every situation, we take parents’ concerns seriously and hope to partner with them to find the right solution for their child. If a child is assigned a book that the parent objects to for the class, we ask them to start at that level. ; Alternative text for students by their teacher “If there’s a book they don’t want their child to have access to, we ask them to have a conversation with their school so that their wish for their child’s library access can be honored,” Stillwater Public Schools said.

Recently, A Southwest Florida School District Warning labels were placed on more than 100 books dealing with race or the LGBTQ community, deeming them “inappropriate for students”. The district began adding the label in February based on the “Porn in Schools Report” released by a conservative group.

Parents across the country are speaking out against coronavirus-related mandates in schools and progressive curricula that deal with critical race theories or gender theories.

Click here for the Fox News app

Education advocates have highlighted the CRT curriculum in schools and opposed the Covid-19-related mandates and lockdowns, issues that have led to protests and recall of school boards across the country.

Republican elected officials in several states have sought to ban the discussion of gender ideology and critical race theory in the classroom, especially for young students.