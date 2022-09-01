New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Oklahoma man was charged with kidnapping and raping a woman in 2014.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of Corey Ben-Holloway, 33, who is accused of “holding a woman against her will in her home” on Aug. 26.

“She had bruises all over her body. She told deputies he beat her with belts, ropes, wires and hands,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet Wednesday.

Ben-Holway is charged with kidnapping with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault.

Oklahoma teacher accused of raping minor while wife, daughter were out of town: Report

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Eight years ago in 2014, Ben-Holloway was also charged with animal cruelty after he left his pit bull in a car while at the Hard Rock Casino, KRMG reported at the time.

The pit bull caught the attention of some passers-by while honking the car’s horn. Police found faeces in the car.

Click here to get the Fox News app

According to KRMG, Ben-Hollove had prior convictions for the 2014 incident at the time of his arrest.

In a separate incident in 2015, a 33-year-old man faced charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon; assault and battery; and malicious injury to property under $1,000, according to Tusla County.