An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stalking and threatening his state’s U.S. representative.

Keith Eisenberger, 39, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and Rep. Kevin Hearn, R-Okla. pleaded guilty to kidnapping and assault and threatening to kidnap and assault his partner, the Justice Department said.

“The US Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate online threats of violence intended to intimidate elected officials or members of our community. Keith Eisenberger now understands that these criminal acts have legal consequences,” US Attorney Clint Johnson said in a statement. Wednesday press release.

Hearn represents Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District.

In a statement, FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray explained that the First Amendment does not protect individuals who threaten violence.

“While the First Amendment gives us the right to express our own opinions, it does not protect those who cross the line into making violent criminal threats,” Gray said. “The FBI will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure that elected officials can safely carry out the duties of their offices.”

In the deal, Eisenberger admitted to sending “concerning statements” between Nov. 27, 2018, and May 11, 2022, in which he said he was going to kidnap Hearn and his wife, the Justice Department said.

Eisenberger now faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The deal came amid a yearlong investigation by Eisenberger, who frequented political events in his state to meet with lawmakers. The uninvited praise then quickly turned into harassment, the Justice Department said.

After Hearn won the general election in 2018 and was sworn in in January 2019, Eisenberger traveled to Washington, DC to meet with legislators.

Once there, he demanded Hearn’s resignation. During the incident, Eisenberger told Capitol Police that he had purchased a one-way ticket and would not leave until Hearn gave up his seat.

In 2020, Eisenberger called for Hearn to be “federally executed” on social media. Hearn will face resignation, death or expulsion, he added. In another post that same year, he threatened to attack a Republican lawmaker.

The Justice Department also said Eisenberger continued his harassment in 2021, in a social media post where he threatened to kidnap Hearn and his wife, Tammy Hearn.

The FBI investigated and Assistant US Attorney Christopher J. Nassar is prosecuting.