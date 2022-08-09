New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

More than 60 Oklahoma lawmakers, including many Republicans who support the death penalty, urged the state attorney general to join their request for a new evidentiary hearing in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip.

A group of 61 state legislators sent a letter to Attorney General John O’Connor last week following an independent investigation by a Texas law firm that raised questions about Glossip’s culpability.

“The report concluded that no reasonable juror hearing all the evidence would find Mr. Glossip guilty,” the letter said. “As elected officials representing the citizens of this great state, we believe it is extremely important to conduct a critical review of this matter so that the truth can be conclusively found.”

A report by Houston law firm Reed Smith found no conclusive evidence of Glossip’s innocence, but expressed concern about lost or destroyed evidence and a detective who asked leading questions to implicate Glossip’s co-defendant in the case, Justin Sneed, in 1997 of Glossip’s boss, motel owner Barry. Murder of the Van Treese. Sneed, who admitted killing Van Treese but said he did so at Glossip’s direction, was sentenced to life in prison and was a key witness against Glossip.

O’Connor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but prosecutors in his office have asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to deny Glossip’s request for an evidentiary hearing, suggesting it was a delaying tactic.

“Appellant’s actions in this sense are reprehensible and prolong the wait for justice for the victim in this case, Barry Van Treese, and his family,” the state wrote in response to Glossip’s objection to setting the execution date.

Glossip, now 59, maintains his innocence and is set to be executed three separate times, only to be released before his death sentence. He was hours away from being executed in September 2015 when prison officials realized they had received the wrong lethal drug, a mixture that led to a nearly seven-year moratorium on executions in Oklahoma.