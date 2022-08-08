Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy has resigned after saying a ‘hurtful’ word during a film session

Norman, Okla. – Cale Gundy has spent more than half his career at Oklahoma either as a player or coach.

Over the past 24 seasons, Gundy has been a fixture of the Sooners football program.

That streak won’t last until 25.

On Sunday night, the OU wide receivers coach He announced his resignation surprisingly With an announcement on Twitter.

In a lengthy statement, Gundy explained the circumstances that led to the decision.

During a film session last week, Gundy said the player was distracted.

“(I) took his iPad and read the words written on the screen out loud,” Gundy said in the statement. “The displayed words have nothing to do with football. A certain word that I should never – under any circumstances – say was displayed on that screen. In a moment, I didn’t even understand what I was reading and as soon as I read it, I was scared.

“I want to be very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; It was also not intentional. Still, I’m mature enough to know that whatever I say is embarrassing and hurtful, regardless of my intentions. The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position could be vulnerable without realizing it. In that situation, a person with personality accepts accountability. I take responsibility for my mistake. I apologize.

Gundy came to OU in 1990 from a Midwest city determined to forge his own path after his brother Mike starred as a quarterback at Oklahoma State.

Cale Gundy quarterbacked the Sooners from 1990-1993, throwing for over 6,000 yards and 35 touchdowns.

His 1,914 passing yards in 1992 set the OU single-season record at the time. Gundy bettered that the following season with 2,311 yards.

Gundy’s 6,686 career passing yards was also the OU career record until Josh Heupel broke the mark in 1999-2000. Gundy still ranks sixth on OU’s career passing yards list.

After serving as a graduate assistant in 1994, Gundy left OU to coach quarterbacks and running backs at Alabama-Birmingham.

When Bob Stoops was hired to take over as Sooners head coach after the 1998 season, Stoops hired Gundy as the running backs coach.

Gundy developed a reputation as one of the nation’s strongest recruiters and played a big role in the developing position under Stoops and later Lincoln Riley.

In 2015, Gundy became the inside receivers coach.

Under Brent Venables, Gundy was responsible for all of the wide receivers.

“It is with great sadness that I accept the resignation of Coach Gundy,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said in a statement. “He has dedicated more than half of his life to Oklahoma football and served our program and university well. We are grateful for that commitment. We also acknowledge that he put the welfare of the program and our student-athletes first in stepping aside. In coaching and in life, we are all accountable for our actions and the resulting results. We will be accountable.

“The culture we are building in our program is based on mutual respect. Our staff is here to develop successful student-athletes, but also young adults. As the leader of this program, it is imperative that we hold ourselves to the highest standards as we model ourselves for our players.

Venables said L’Damian Washington, an offensive analyst for the Sooners, will be the interim wide receivers coach.

Washington is a former Missouri football player who spent time in the NFL. He began his coaching career as a middle school coach in 2019-20.

Gundy’s final game with the Sooners proved to be December’s Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon, when Gundy called the plays for the first time during his OU tenure returning to the sidelines on an interim basis.