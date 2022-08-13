New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Attorney for Richard Glossip, one Oklahoma man On Friday, he filed a clemency petition with the Oklahoma Board of Pardons and Parole, on death row for murdering his boss in 1997.

Legal experts and lawyers for Glossip are pleading for clemency after the 59-year-old spent 25 years in prison. murder for hire Convinced and maintaining his innocence to this day, his execution was delayed three times. His next death date is September 22.

“The clock is ticking for Richard Glossip,” Glossip’s attorney Don Knight said in a statement Friday. “More than 40% of the Legislature and a surprising number of Oklahomans are concerned that the state will execute an innocent man. It is not too late to save him, and we hope that this appeal will be heard by members of the House of Commons, sent to the Governor, and acted upon.” “

Lawmakers have called for a new hearing to prove the innocence of death row inmate Richard Glossip’s fourth execution date

The petition states that Glossip “had no prior criminal record and has been a model inmate for over 25 years and has maintained his innocence,” and that the death row inmate is currently facing his fourth execution date, while Justin Sneed, on whom Glossip Lawyers allege. “The real killer…is serving a life sentence for the same crime.”

Glossip was sentenced to death in 1997 for the murder of Barry Van Treese. Prosecutors allege that Glossip convinced a then-19-year-old maintenance worker, Justin Sneed, to kill Van Treese, the owner of a motel where Glossip worked as a manager.

Sneed is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to beating Van Treese to death with a baseball bat in 1997 in an Oklahoma City motel room. Sneed testified that he killed Van Treese, but only after Glossip, the motel manager, promised to pay him $10,000 to commit the crime.

An Oklahoma death row inmate’s case is subject to extrajudicial review of the statute.

“His conviction was the product of an inexcusably negligent police investigation, coercive and unreliable interrogation techniques, the state’s deliberate destruction of key physical evidence prior to trial, prosecutorial presentation of unpredictable, unreliable evidence, and the incompetence of state-provided defense counsel, among other failures of the justice system,” the petition filed Friday said. has been mentioned.

A total of 62 Oklahoma state legislators, including 46 Republicans who largely favor the death penalty, have requested an evidentiary hearing for Glossip based on a 340-page report by the Reed Smith law firm that alleges the murder-for-hire conviction and death. The sentences are indeterminate.

Knight, Republican Oklahoma state Rep. Kevin McDougal, other Oklahoma state legislators and Glossip’s attorneys claim that an investigator convinced Sneed to incriminate Glossip in his testimony. Knight alleges that prosecutors in the case destroyed or lost evidence that could have changed Glossip’s fate.

“I can’t find a single piece of evidence that would stand up in court today,” McDougal previously told Fox News Digital. “If the jury had seen how the detectives took Justin . . . [point] Richard wouldn’t be on death row today if he was fingered. I mean, it’s an incredible case.”

The Reid Smith law firm’s report on the Glossip case concludes that the twice-convicted man’s “2004 trial cannot be relied upon to justify murder-for-hire. Sure as well as Richard E. The government cannot support taking Glossip’s life.”

The law firm also said last week that it has since discovered more information that further supports its findings in the Glossip case, including Sneed’s letter.

“Our team will continue to investigate Richard Glossip’s case and the perpetrators as new information becomes available since we published our original report,” Reed Smith partner Stan Perry said in a statement Tuesday. “We anticipate that this work will continue until the final outcome of Glossip’s case.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.