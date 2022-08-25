type here...
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 NBA season with a Lisfranc injury.

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren has suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot and will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season. The team announced Thursday morning.

No. in June’s NBA draft from Gonzaga. Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick, injured his foot over the weekend while playing in a pro-am basketball event in Seattle.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed for Chet, especially because of the excitement he’s had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said. “Chet is a great asset to our organization and the Oklahoma City community.

“One of the things that impressed us most about Chet’s selection process was his determination and focus. We hope that same tenacity will carry him through this period as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.”

A Lisfranc joint injury occurs when there is damage to the bones or ligaments in the middle part of the foot, which Holmgren suffers from. According to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The lesion is named after the French surgeon Jacques Lisfranc de Saint Martin.

