New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Thursday No. in the 2022 NBA Draft. 2 overall pick, Chet Holmgren, will miss the entire 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot.

Holmgren Injured Saturday Guarding LeBron James during a pro-am game in Seattle.

“Certainly, we’re disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he’s had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement.

Top NBA draft pick Chet Holmgren has torn ligaments in foot: report

“We know Chet has a long career ahead of him at our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that impressed us most about Chet’s selection process was his determination and focus. We worked together and supported him throughout his rehabilitation.”

The Nets’ Kevin Durant remaining in Brooklyn always makes sense for both sides

According to the Cedars Sinai website, a Lisfranc injury is an injury to the bones or tendons in the middle of the foot.

7-foot Holmgren, Oklahoma City Drafted out of Gonzaga Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Josh Gidde are expected to be a major part of OKC’s rebuilding efforts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Holmgren played just one year at Gonzaga, where he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in the Bulldogs’ run to the Sweet 16.

Click here to get the Fox News app

He made an impressive debut in the NBA’s Summer League, averaging 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 blocks in five games.