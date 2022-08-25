Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren fears ligament damage in foot, according to report

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren fears torn ligaments in his foot following an injury he suffered at a pro-am event in Seattle last weekend. Athletics’ Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

While little is known about the severity of the injury, a Thunder spokesperson shared the following statement with The Oklahoman: “Chet is in the process of being evaluated and when we get an update, we’ll communicate.”

The injury occurred while Holmgren was defending LeBron James one-on-one on a fast break. Holmgren jumped and forced James out of the way, but on landing Holmgren appeared to adjust his right foot.

Analysis:Durant, NBA exec on Nets situation: ‘He’ll burn your house down’

NBA Schedule:Five things to watch for in the 2022-23 season

Don’t Miss: Sign up for our sports newsletter to get updates sent to your inbox

The pro-am event was hosted by former NBA guard Jamal Crawford. The game was abandoned in the second quarter due to condensation on the field, causing unsafe playing conditions.

“Prayers for Chet!” Crawford tweeted Wednesday.

Holmgren and James played alongside other NBA players including Jayson Tatum, Aaron Gordon, Dejounte Murray and Paulo Banchero.

It was an inauspicious start to Holmgren’s NBA career. The Thunder selected the 7-foot center from Gonzaga with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Thunder open the season on October 19 against the Timberwolves in Holmgren’s hometown of Minneapolis.